Grant County Sheriff’s Department
10:33 a.m., Thursday, area of Ind. 22 and 800 E, accident involving Addison Gabriel Kelley, 18, of Gas City, Kenneth L. Diskey, 52, 52, of Marion, Melissa L. Thompson, 51, 51, of Hartford City, and Chrissy L. Hooten, 42, of Hartford City. Injuries were reported at the scene.
Marion Police Department
1:45 a.m., Thursday, 6200 block of E. Ind. 18, Marion, accident with no injuries reported.
9:02 a.m., Thursday, area of Ninth and Branson streets, accident involving Ryan Matthew Adkins, 37, of South Bend and Beverly Yvonne Chappell, 56, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
1:11 p.m., Thursday, 4100 block of S. Western Avenue, Marion, hit and run.
4:25 p.m., Thursday, area of Fourth and McClure streets, accident involving Meghan Nicole Alumbaugh, 19, of Marion and Briean Elaine Woodmansee, 43, of Gas City. Injuries were reported at the scene.
12:39 a.m., Thursday, 900 block of S. Eastway Drive, breathing problems.
9:39 a.m., Thursday, 2800 block of S. Lincoln Boulevard, unconscious/fainting person.
1:32 p.m., Thursday, 500 block of S. Boots Street, breathing problems.
2:06 p.m., Thursday, 400 block of S. Washington Street, alarm.
3:01 p.m., Thursday, 1500 block of E. 33rd Street, sick person.
3:25 p.m., Thursday, 300 block of N. Washington Street, breathing problems.
4:25 p.m., Thursday, area of Fourth and McClure streets, vehicle accident.
5:16 p.m., Thursday, 500 block of W. Nelson, lift assist.
6:05 p.m., Thursday, 1700 block of W. Florence, general fire.
6:39 p.m., Thursday, area of 23rd and Nebraska streets, unconscious/fainting person.
7:04 p.m., Thursday, area of 23rd and Gallatin streets, general fire.
7:04 p.m., Thursday, 2300 block of S. Gallatin Street, structure fire.
10:23 p.m., Thursday, 1700 block of N. Quarry Road, falls.
11:44 p.m., Thursday, 1100 block of E. Sherman Street, breathing problems.
11:56 p.m., Thursday, 500 block of W. Nelson Street, falls.
Upland Police Department
10:33 a.m., Thursday, area of Ind. 22 and 800 E, accident with injury.
Taylor University
6:35 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of W. Reade Avenue, overdose/poisoning.
Grant County Fire
12:58 a.m., Thursday, area of Ind. 22 and James Street, Jonesboro, grass fire.
10:38 a.m., Thursday, area of Ind. 22 and 800 E, accident with injury.
12:43 p.m., Thursday, 1800 block of W. 50th Street, fire alarm.
2:09 p.m., Thursday, 900 block of Overlook Road, Marion, lift assist.
10:23 p.m., Thursday, 700 block of E. Hunters Run Drive, mental person.
10:36 p.m., Thursday, 3600 block of Granton Place Drive, medical problem.
Gas City Fire Department
7:09 p.m., Thursday, 4900 block of N. Beaner Boulevard, Marion, extrication.
7:36 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. South A Street, heart problems.
