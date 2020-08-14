Marion Police Department
9:51 a.m., Wednesday, 1100 block of S. Baldwin Avenue, accident involving Ford D. Hawkins, 78, of Wabash, and Britany Jo Pash, 27, of Upland. No injuries were reported.
10:21 a.m., Wednesday, 1200 block of S. Adams Street, accident involving Kristy Danielle Oyler, 46, of Marion, Patricia L. Buckler, 75, of Marion, and Lateresa Summer Sutton, 36, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
5:46 p.m., Wednesday, 400 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, hit and run.
Gas City Police Department
2:41 p.m., Wednesday, 100 block of N. Broadway Street, accident involving Dustan Chad Starnes, 42, of Jonesboro. No injuries were reported.
3:45 p.m., Wednesday, 100 block of N. Broadway Street, accident involving a juvenile. No injuries were reported.
3:51 p.m., Wednesday, area of Main and Broadway, vehicle accident.
Grant County Fire
1:24 a.m., Wednesday, 600 block of E. Bond Avenue, Marion, structure fire.
3:19 a.m., Wednesday, 600 block of Laura Lane, Sweetser, falls.
11:20 a.m., Wednesday, 300 block of S. Vine Street, Fairmount, assist agency.
4:12 p.m., Wednesday, 7400 block of E. 700 S, assist agency.
Gas City Fire Department
4:18 a.m., Wednesday, 900 block of Virgil Drive, falls.
All arrests and logs reflect preliminary reports and charges as reported by local agencies and Grant County Central Dispatch.
