Gas City Police Department
9:28 p.m., Saturday, area of Main Street and Schaefer Drive, accident involving Robert L. Chambers, 56, of Marion. Injuries were reported at the scene.
4:02 p.m., Tuesday, 100 block of W. Main Street, accident involving Lindsey Marie Daenzer, 27, of Gas City and Cassandra Jean Seamster, 24, of Kokomo. No injuries were reported.
Converse Police Department
1:49 p.m., Saturday, 100 block of E. Marion Street, Converse, accident involving Allison Harper Drook, 22, of Indianapolis and Patsy A. Lemaster, 68, of Bunker Hill. No injuries were reported.
3:46 p.m., Monday, 400 block of N. Jefferson Street, Converse, accident involving Samuel C. Lake, 71, of Converse and Karren Marie Campbell, 53, of Peru. No injuries were reported.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
3:23 p.m., Monday, 8000 block of S. 150 E, Fairmount, accident involving Coy Alan Winslow, 55, of Fairmount and a juvenile. Injuries were reported at the scene.
7:44 p.m., Monday, Interstate 69 southbound near the 268.4 mile marker, accident with no injuries reported.
10:02 p.m., Monday, area of Wayne and Landess streets, Van Buren, accident involving Florinda Socoro Trujillo, 26, of Van Buren and Seth Ryan Yeadon, 21, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
5 a.m., Tuesday, 600 block of S. First St., Van Buren, accident with animal.
2:29 p.m., Tuesday, area of 400 E and 200 S, Marion, hit and run.
3:08 p.m., Tuesday, area of 150 N and 300 W, Marion, accident involving Bethaney Pearl Richards, 26, of Converse and Asa Charles Malone, 18, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
Marion Police Department
10:32 a.m., Monday, area of Jeffras and Butler avenues, accident involving Jaden Jamesallen Moon, 19, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
4:21 p.m., Monday, 900 block of E. North D Street, accident with no injuries reported.
4:56 p.m., Monday, 100 block of N. Washington Street, accident involving Juanita C. Marlowe, 74, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
7:55 p.m., Monday, area of Spencer Avenue and A Street, accident involving Leland Paul Gamson, 69, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
7:57 p.m., Monday, 500 block of W. Spencer Avenue, accident involving Bryson Marazzi. No injuries were reported.
9:32 p.m., Monday, area of 30th and Washington streets, hit and run.
10:59 a.m., Tuesday, 700 block of N. Crestview Drive, accident with no injuries reported.
8:03 p.m., Tuesday, 3300 block of S. Central Avenue, hit and run.
Marion Fire Department
5:21 a.m., Tuesday, 1500 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, fire alarm.
8:57 a.m., Tuesday, 1700 block of S. Boots Street, ambulance assist.
9:51 a.m., Tuesday, 1300 block of W. 44th Street, heart problems.
10:46 a.m., Tuesday, 200 block of W. Third Street, ambulance assist.
12:32 p.m., Tuesday, 1800 block of S. Branson Street, fire alarm.
1:43 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of W. Wharton Drive, heart problems.
2:32 p.m., Tuesday, 1300 block of Good Court, breathing problems.
2:37 p.m., Tuesday, 1400 block of W. Bella Drive, unconscious/fainting person.
3:14 p.m., Tuesday, 700 block of N. Washington Street, general information.
5:54 p.m., Tuesday, 1700 block of August Walk, choking.
6:52 p.m., Tuesday, 2900 block of S. Florence Street, non-traumatic chest pain.
7:43 p.m., Tuesday, 1700 block of S. Jackson Street, rescue.
9:19 p.m., Tuesday, 900 block of W. 28th Street, convulsions/seizures.
11:11 p.m., Tuesday, 1400 block of W. Kem Road, sick person.
11:34 p.m., Tuesday, 500 block of N. Washington Street, falls.
Taylor University
8:54 a.m., Tuesday, 200 block of W. Reade Avenue, Upland, extrication.
Grant County Fire
8:26 a.m., Tuesday, 1600 block of E. 450 N, non-traumatic chest pain.
2:41 p.m., Tuesday, 800 block of E. 48th Street, lift assist.
4:11 p.m., Tuesday, 100 block of Colonial Park Drive, falls.
7:16 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of W. 10th Street, Matthews, overdose/poisoning.
7:32 p.m., Tuesday, 1200 block of W. Old Kokomo Road, Marion, medical problem.
8:06 p.m., Tuesday, 1400 block of S. 400 E, Marion, medical problem.
Gas City Fire Department
12:30 a.m., Tuesday, 900 block of S. Main Street, Jonesboro, unconscious/fainting person.
7:28 p.m., Tuesday, 400 block of S. First Street, smoke investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.