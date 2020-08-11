Grant County Sheriff’s Department
11:34 a.m., Friday, Interstate 69 near the 259 mile marker northbound, accident involving Crystal Dawn Davis, 36, of Matthews and Cynthia Louise Thomas, 62, of New Palestine. No injuries were reported.
6:43 p.m., Friday, 300 block of W. Third Street, Marion, hit and run.
10:23 p.m., Friday, area of 1050 S and 400 E, accident involving Cathy Jane Shouse, 60, of Fairmount and an animal. No human injuries were reported.
8:47 a.m., Saturday, 4600 block of W. 300 S, accident with no injuries reported.
9:28 p.m., Saturday, area of Main Street and Schaefer Drive, Gas City, accident with injuries reported.
3:41 p.m., Sunday, 1800 block of S. 600 E, accident involving Jeffery Hicks, 24.
Marion Police Department
8:22 a.m., Friday, 1500 block of W. Marion Avenue, hit and run.
10:15 a.m., Friday, area of Fourth and Geneva, hit and run.
11:08 a.m., Friday, area of Ind. 18 and 600 E, accident involving Timothy E. Waltermire, 53, of Yorktown and Jalen brice McCallum, 26, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
12:31 p.m., Friday, 1500 block of W. Kem Road, accident involving David C. Jarvis, 48, of Jonesboro. No injuries were reported.
2:20 p.m., Friday, 1500 block of S. Maple Street, accident with no injuries reported.
5:38 p.m., Friday, 3100 block of S. Western Avenue, accident with no injuries reported.
5:58 p.m., Friday, 3100 block of S. Western Avenue, accident involving Richard Emerson Reed, 18, of Marion and Susan M. Dunn, 65, of Jonesboro. No injuries were reported.
6:43 p.m., Friday, 300 block of W. Third Street, hit and run.
6:35 a.m., Saturday, 900 block of W. Sixth Street, hit and run.
10:47 a.m., Saturday, 4600 block of S. Washington Street, accident involving Jeffery R. Spillman, 55, of E. Anderson and Trisha Alice Fritch, 47, of Marion. No injuries were reported.
Jonesboro Police Department
2:58 p.m., Friday, 400 block of S. Main Street, hit and run.
Marion Fire Department
12:28 a.m., Friday, area of Spencer and Henderson, unconscious/fainting person.
12:52 a.m., Friday, 1500 block of W. Timberview Drive, falls.
1:20 a.m., Friday, 1200 block of Upton Street, sick person.
3:41 a.m., Friday, 3400 block of S. Meridian Street, ambulance assist.
5:35 a.m., Friday, 1000 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, fire alarm.
7:22 a.m., Friday, 3700 block of S. Adams Street, non-traumatic chest pain.
8:33 a.m., Friday, 2100 block of W. Second Street, stroke.
12:08 p.m., Friday, 1700 block of E. 38th Street, heart problems.
3:39 p.m., Friday, 4400 block of S. Felton Street, fire alarm.
3:34 p.m., Friday, 700 block of N. Lancelot Drive, medical problem.
4:42 p.m., Friday, 1500 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, alarm.
5:18 p.m., Friday, 500 block of E. Marshall Street, breathing problems.
9:05 p.m., Friday, 2100 block of W. Second Street, falls.
9:11 p.m., Friday, 500 block of E. Morton Street, structure fire.
9:38 p.m., Friday, 1300 block of S. Miller Avenue, lift assist.
10:21 p.m., Friday, 800 block of N. Washington Street, investigation.
11:24 p.m., Friday, 1300 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, investigation.
2:27 a.m., Saturday, area of Fourth and Adams streets, car fire.
10:30 a.m., Saturday, 1600 block of Joaquin Drive, fire alarm.
10:44 a.m., Saturday, 1000 block of W. 17th Street, medical problem.
11:31 a.m., Saturday, 3700 block of Prince Hall Drive, non-traumatic chest pain.
5:03 p.m., Saturday, 600 block of W. First Street, breathing problems.
6:40 p.m., Saturday, 2700 block of W. 17th Street, unconscious/fainting person.
7:40 p.m., Saturday, 2500 block of S. Boots Street, medical problem.
10:14 p.m., Saturday, 4200 block of S. Wigger Street, fire alarm.
Grant County Fire
10:16 a.m., Friday, 200 block of E. Seventh Street, Matthews, general fire.
1:29 p.m., Friday, 200 block of E. Taylor Street, breathing problems.
12:14 a.m., Saturday, area of 350 N and 500 E, open burning.
4:50 a.m., Saturday, 400 block of W. Landess Street, Van Buren, structure fire.
5:42 a.m., Saturday, area of 38th and Clark, Marion, open burning.
6:44 a.m., Saturday, 8900 block of W. Delphi Pike, Converse, sick person.
8:26 a.m., Saturday, 1500 block of W. 10th Street, sick person.
8:47 a.m., Saturday, 4600 block of W. 300 S, vehicle accident.
3:12 p.m., Saturday, 9900 block of S. 700 W, fire alarm.
4:02 p.m., Saturday, 1400 block of S. 400 E, falls.
9:13 p.m., Saturday, 4300 block of N. 700 E, Van Buren, falls.
10:57 a.m., Sunday, 1900 block of E. 38th Street, medical problem.
12:24 p.m., Sunday, 1900 block of N. 1000 W, Converse, convulsions/seizures.
12:48 p.m., Sunday, Interstate 69 near the 270 mile marker, Warren, field fire.
12:52 p.m., Sunday, 500 block of N. Barclay Street, Fairmount, medical problem.
3:23 p.m., Sunday, 500 block of W. Ninth Street, Jonesboro, electrical fire.
3:41 p.m., Sunday, 1800 block of S. 600 E, vehicle accident.
Gas City Fire Department
5:22 a.m., Friday, 200 block of N. Grant Street, penetrating trauma.
10:28 p.m., Saturday, 700 block of E. South F Street, car fire.
11:49 a.m., Friday, 200 block of N. Water Street, Jonesboro, medical problem.
10:14 a.m., Sunday, 800 block of Mitchell Drive, falls.
Gas City Police Department
9:28 p.m., Saturday, area of Main Street and Schaefer Drive, accident involving Robert L. Chambers, 56, of Marion. Injuries were reported at the scene.
Converse Police Department
1:49 p.m., Saturday, 100 block of E. Marion Street, Converse, accident involving Allison Harper Drook, 22, of Indianapolis and Patsy A. Lemaster, 68, of Bunker Hill. No injuries were reported.
