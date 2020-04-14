The Easter Bunny came out of his bunny hole to wish the kids of Sweetser, Swayzee and Amboy a Happy Easter from a distance this past weekend.
The fire departments of the three towns worked together to make sure kids got to see the Easter Bunny this year in the midst of the stay-at-home order due to novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Four-year-old Freedom Brewer had her toys lined up in front of her house, ready for the Easter Bunny to see as he drove past.
“It stinks not having family get-togethers,” said Freedom’s grandmother, Tracy Brewer. “But those can come at any time. It doesn’t have to be a special day for that.”
Tracy said she is missing her two other granddaughters who will not be able to visit for Easter. She said it is important that the fire departments brought the Easter Bunny around because children have not had the opportunities to do the usual Easter events.
“They couldn’t do the Easter egg hunts. They couldn’t do anything,” Tracy said. “So, the kids get to at least see the Easter Bunny.”
Adi Barnett, 5, and Chloe Barnett, 6, rode in the car for the first time in three weeks to see the Easter Bunny in Sweetser with their grandmother, Kristin Barnett.
“I just think it’s great for the community, especially now that we’re stuck,” Kristin said. “I think it’s just giving back.”
Before visiting Sweetser, the Amboy Fire Department brought the Easter Bunny around their town.
“It’s our little way of giving back, not monetarily, but at least giving back our appreciation to the community for supporting us,” said Amboy Fire Chief Brad Walker.
This is not the first time the fire departments in the area have worked together to serve the community, Walker said.
“We’re small communities around here. We rely on each other for help in a lot of ways, on fires, on all kinds of stuff,” he said. “We rely on the other departments, and we try to support each other.”
Tana Bowland, the EMS coordinator at the Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department, said she thinks the new event might catch on like Santa’s yearly parade through the town.
“It’s been great,” Bowland said. “I think the elderly enjoyed it as much as the kids.”
Because the fire department’s annual Easter egg hunt was canceled, Bowland said she figured they might as well take the Easter Bunny around town.
“It was great just seeing everybody outside, it’s a great day for it,” Bowland said.
Like most others, Bowland said she would not be able to have Easter dinner with her family as planned.
“We have a son that lives in Hawaii. He was supposed to be here,” Bowland said. “It’s hard.”
With another granddaughter a couple of hours south, in-laws and brothers and sisters, Bowland said she usually sees 40 family members at a regular family gathering.
“It’ll be different,” Bowland said.
Knowing how difficult and isolating this time can be, Bowland encouraged anyone who is struggling to reach out.
“Talk to people. If you can’t find someone to talk to, there are 800 numbers to call. Call me,” Bowland said. “If you’re locked up, and you can’t see people, it’s hard.”
Swayzee was the last stop for the Easter Bunny on Saturday.
“The smiles on the children’s faces made it all worth it,” said Les Frost, fire chief at the Swayzee Fire Department.
Frost said he was glad the fire departments could do something fun for families during a difficult time.
He said he connects with each of his firefighters almost every day to check in on how they are feeling during this time.
“This is hard on all of us,” he said.
As the fire departments support each other, citizens are also in this fight against COVID-19 together, Bowland said.
“We’re all doing it, so just hang in there,” Bowland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.