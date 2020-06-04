The Eastbrook school board approved a lease agreement for their expansion building project last week.
The agreement is between the school corporation itself and the Eastbrook School Building Corporation and will fund a project that will add seven classrooms to the main junior high/high school campus for sixth-graders, freeing up much-needed space in the elementary schools, Superintendent Brett Garrett said.
Renovations have already begun, will continue through next school year and will be completed for the 2021-2022 school year. The lease agreement states the project is not to exceed $15 million, and Garrett said Eastbrook will be issuing bonds and raising taxes to pay for the project.
“Essentially, what's going to happen is we're going to raise local taxes to get revenue to pay for this particular debt,” Garrett said. “Our local taxpayers are going to be supporting the project by paying for it through their property taxes.”
The school corporation will begin selling bonds in September, and Garrett said he does not anticipate any impact on property taxes until the beginning of 2021.
“Based on our existing debt, our tax rate will go up 8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation,” Garrett said. “A $100,000 property in Grant County would pay roughly an additional $27 per year of additional taxes.”
The loan is for 22 years, Garrett said. Local property owners who have reached their property tax cap will not be contributing to the project.
The lease agreement passed 4-1, with Board President Dan Spencer voting against the measure.
“I believe everyone supported the project. Maybe people had differences with the design and what the design should be done,” Garrett said.
In a previous meeting, the school board voted on the design of the renovations.
“One of the designs had repurposed more of our existing building,” Garrett said. “The design that the board agreed on actually had us adding on a bigger addition, so more space.”
The difference in the cost of the designs was around $2 million, which would have been used on other projects in the district, Garrett said.
Garrett said the design the board chose would be better in the long run in light of the pandemic.
“At the time when we were picking a particular design, the pandemic wasn't as known, and in hindsight, as we look back, the additional space I believe is going to serve us well,” Garrett said.
With more space, students and teachers will be able to practice social distancing in the fall if necessary.
“I think it is going to be to our advantage, I really do,” Garrett said. “We're ready to see the brick and mortar get done so that we can provide a great learning opportunity for our boys and girls.”
