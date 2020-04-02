INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is hosting a Facebook Live event with agency leaders to discuss the latest available details on the federal stimulus package (CARES Act) and how it affects unemployment insurance benefits on April 8 at 10:30 a.m.
The live event will also be recorded and made available to the public on DWD’s Facebook page.
The hour-long program will be hosted by DWD, several of its regional offices and the Indiana Manufacturers Association. It will also include information for self-employed individuals and contractors affected by COVID-19, and the most commonly asked questions DWD receives.
“We are continuously striving to reach as many impacted Hoosiers as possible with the latest and most accurate information,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “This event is meant to reach a wide audience, many of whom have the same questions, with clear and consistent responses.”
To join live or to access the recording after the event, go to DWD’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDWD/.
