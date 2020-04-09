Approximately one-third of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 nationwide in the month of March were African American, according to a study of hospital data released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Despite black patients making up 33 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health (OMH) reports African Americans make up just 13 percent of the total U.S. population.
The study also found 45 percent of hospitalized patients were white, 8.1 percent were Hispanic, 5.5 percent were Asian, 0.3 percent were American Indian/Alaskan Native and 7.9 percent were of other or unknown race.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week that African Americans are not believed to be at a higher risk of being infected with COVID-19, but rather this data exposes ongoing inequalities and disparities in the American health care system.
“...Health disparities have always existed for the African American community. But here again with the crisis, how it’s shining a bright light on how unacceptable that is, because yet again, when you have a situation like the coronavirus, they are suffering disproportionately,” Fauci said at a Tuesday White House coronavirus task force press briefing. “...It’s not that they’re getting infected more often, it’s that when they do get infected, their underlying medical conditions, the diabetes, the hypertension, the obesity, the asthma, those are the kind of things that wind them up in the ICU and ultimately give them a higher death rate.”
Grant County Health Officer William David Moore said Grant County and Indiana State Department of Health statistics on COVID-19 at this time do not include racial demographics, only age and sex, but he expects more data to be released as the months progress.
Moore agreed with Fauci and said it makes sense that black patients would see higher hospitalization rates because COVID-19 has been clearly associated with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease that are more prevalent in African American populations.
OMH data states African American adults are 60 percent more likely than white adults to have been diagnosed with diabetes by a doctor. African American adults were also 3.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with end stage renal (kidney) disease compared to white adults in 2016, OMH reports.
The CDC study found of all patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in March, 89.3 percent had one or more underlying conditions, including hypertension (49.7 percent), obesity (48.3 percent), chronic lung disease (34.6 percent), diabetes (28.3 percent) and cardiovascular disease (27.8 percent).
“All of those things make one more prone when the virus does come in. The body’s ability to fight it off is reduced by it,” Moore said. “It does speak to the fact that minorities experience health-wise a very different world than those that don’t both because of race and because of socioeconomic issues.”
Moore said African Americans and other minorities often experience a variety of differences when engaging with health care systems.
“Some of it has to do with access, but it goes beyond access,” he said. “It seems to be a cultural tendency not to do preventative medicine, that we often get our care through the urgent care center or the emergency room and not as often through the primary care provider.”
Issues begin to stack up when there are less regular primary care visits, which means the body’s ability to fight off an infection like COVID-19 is diminished, Moore said.
“Some communities may not be taken as seriously when presenting in the emergency room too,” Moore added. “I don't want to overplay that, but I also don't want to not acknowledge that we experience a difference in that with the health care system.”
Fauci said Tuesday that since COVID-19 has exposed “some of the real weaknesses and foibles in our society,” he hopes for more discussion and work to eliminate racial disparities in health care in the future.
“So when all this is over and as we’ve said it will end, we will get over coronavirus, but there will still be health disparities which we really do need to address in the African American community,” he said.
The CDC COVID-19 study, which included a representative sample of 10 percent of the U.S. population across 14 states, also found 74.5 percent of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in March were 50 years or older and 54.4 percent were male.
