INDIANAPOLIS — The most frequently asked question the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) receives during individual tax season is “Where’s my tax refund?” DOR customers have an abundance of options to check the status of their refund including checking online, over-the-phone or in person.
Often the quickest and easiest option for customers is to use the online Refund Status Interactive Tool, which allows individuals to check their refund status 24/7 from any internet-connected device. This tool can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov by clicking on “Get Started” under “Check the Status of Your Refund.”
