The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking paddlers to report their wildlife observations while paddling Indiana waterways from June 1 to July 31.
Paddling is a great way to enjoy Indiana’s natural beauty, observe wildlife and connect with nature, and DNR is hoping to collect more information about the wildlife that frequents Indiana’s waterways. Hoosiers who paddle can collect information that will help Indiana manage wildlife for future generations.
