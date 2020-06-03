June 6-7 is Free Fishing Weekend for Indiana residents, who will not need a license to fish public Hoosier waters on those days.
The weekend kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week, which is June 6-14. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), June is an especially good time to fish for largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish and Skamania steelhead.
