Grant County Crime Stoppers needs your help in stopping Child Abuse. April is Child Abuse Prevention month, and the children of Grant County need citizens in our community to be their voice when it comes to reporting abuse. Greater awareness is needed for a comprehensive, community wide response to child abuse and neglect. Each person can be part of the solution to preventing child abuse and neglect. Citizens of Grant County need to commit to support the continued development of a community partnership to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes. If you know of a child that is being abused or neglected, please call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S (8477). The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous.
