Grant County Crime Stoppers needs the public's help in locating Dilion Miller, who has several active warrants for failure to appear (criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to register as a sex offender). Miller is a 23-year-old male who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes. If you know any information on where Miller can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S (8477). The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous. You can also report information on Miller's whereabouts by going to www.p3tips.com.
