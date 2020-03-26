Local funeral homes are navigating how to continue to serve grieving families and loved ones in the midst of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a March 23 advisory update from the Indiana Funeral Directors Association (IFDA), funeral directors and workers have been designated “Critical Infrastructure Workers” by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency. They are therefore exempt from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order as essential workers and can continue to work and be open for business.
Throughout the Indiana stay-at-home mandate from now through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 6, the IFDA advises that “all funeral events of any kind are to be limited to no more than 10 people in assembly at any one time in location with all social distancing requirements in observance.”
Gayle Armes, owner and funeral director of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, said operations are fluid right now.
“Of course when it is an immediate need in the case of a death it is essential that we take immediate action, so we will respond immediately when we are called,” he said. “...Funeral services are going to have to be delayed or choose alternative arrangements until the order is lifted.”
Needham-Storey-Wampner (NSW) Funeral Service Owner and President Mark Storey said like all businesses, his staff has been constantly adjusting over the past few weeks with guidelines issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor’s office, the National Funeral Directors Association and the IFDA.
Before the stay-at-home mandate was put in place, Storey said his staff was recommending funeral services limited to 50 individuals or less or to immediate family only. Joseph Brown, NSW director of operations, said funerals restricted to 10 or less people are obviously much smaller, but also much more intimate for grieving families.
Both Armes and Storey said they are suggesting families livestream services via Facebook or other means so people can participate while social distancing at home.
“So we’re going to be leveraging technology to work best, to work for us now in these uncharted waters,” Storey said.
Armes said families are taking a variety of paths when making decisions in light of COVID-19.
“We are extending to our families options that will allow for them to have closure and grieve the death of their loved one, such as private services for family members only and private graveside services with a public Celebration of Life services at a later date,” he said.
Other families are directly considering the effects of COVID-19 when making arrangements. Storey said the spouse of an individual who died is currently quarantined at a local nursing home, and the family is waiting to see when the quarantine is lifted before proceeding with arrangements to give them the opportunity to say their final goodbyes to their spouse.
Brown said funeral directors are working to get as much information from families over the phone and limiting in-person meetings as much as possible, as well as constantly washing their hands and sanitizing rooms that families use.
“We’re lucky that if they have been prearranged, if they have prearrangements with us, everything is pretty much done,” Brown said. “We just have to set days and times if they’re wanting to move forward.”
Armes said his staff is offering meetings by phone and online collaboration to make arrangements without leaving home.
While operations have been altered, Armes said his staff’s mission has not changed.
“Our service is deep in tradition and built on social gatherings to support and comfort families who have suffered the death of a loved one,” Armes said.
Storey said NSW is thankful for families being understanding of the situation and the limitations they are working through.
“Hopefully someday soon we can get back to our old normal and continue to serve families, but for right now safety comes first,” he said. “We want to continue to honor the life that has been lived to the best way that we can do that.”
