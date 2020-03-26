Local accountants typically racing toward April 15 this time of year are instead figuring out how the income tax deadline postponement due to COVID-19 will affect their schedules and business for the rest of the year.
The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced recently that the deadline for filing federal income tax returns has been pushed back from Tax Day on April 15 to July 15 for all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations, non-corporate tax filers and those who pay self-employment tax. Gov. Eric Holcomb followed suit in an executive order, stating state income taxes will follow the new federal deadline of July 15.
Taxpayers who owe on their federal and state income taxes can also submit payments through July 15 without penalties and interest.
CPA Valerie McHarry, Director of Dulin, Ward & DeWald, Inc.’s Marion office, said she expected the deadline would be postponed due to the nationwide crisis but had a mixed reaction to the announcement.
“I was glad to not have the stress of having to continue to work toward the deadline under the current conditions, but yet I would not like to have tax season extend beyond April 15,” McHarry said. “We work toward that day and are relieved when April 15 arrives and we can rest.”
CPA Cathy Moritz, Partner at Ewer & Moritz accounting firm in Marion, said she and her team were preparing to file hundreds of extensions before the deadline was pushed back, and the extended time will hopefully mean less extensions filed overall.
McHarry said her staff members have the option to work from home right now, and Moritz said they have locked the doors to her business and are not letting any clients in. Both businesses are encouraging clients either drop off or email their tax information, as face to face meetings have stopped due to COVID-19, they said.
“We’re probably getting more work done because of the lockdown actually, but it’s just not quite as stressful,” Moritz said.
Both accountants said while they are unsure what another three months of tax season will mean for their businesses in the long term, for now it means the typical mad dash to April 15 is not quite as hectic. Moritz said she has been trying to reduce her workers’ hours, since usually around this time of year employees sometimes work till 9:30 p.m. to get everything done on time.
“Once we knew the deadlines had been backed up, I took Friday night off and I took Saturday night off which usually normally I would’ve been here normally all weekend,” Moritz said. “So I didn’t work quite as hard this weekend which is kind of nice, but I also would like to get stuff done as quickly as possible because I really don’t want to be, you know, in here working long hours all summer either.”
Both the IRS and the Indiana Department of Revenue have said they are continuing to process returns and issue refunds at their typical pace of 10-21 days, and McHarry and Moritz said they have not noticed any delays or setbacks due to COVID-19 yet.
Moritz said she expects some of her clients will still be getting things in last minute and filing extensions past the July deadline, but her staff is going to work to get as much done as they can as early as they can. She encouraged people to still get your documents submitted to tax preparers early despite the later deadline and to always give your tax preparer plenty of time.
“Get it done so you know where you stand, especially if you're going to owe,” she said. “If you owe, it would be better to know now so you can make plans for what you’re going to owe in July and not hold off until July, and I think it makes it easier on your tax preparer too.”
McHarry said people should ask their tax preparer any questions they have now while understanding things are moving fast and they may not have all the answers right away.
“There is a lot of new information daily about many things including tax credits, loans, payroll tax items and extended state deadlines,” she said. “We are working to get the information to clients as soon as we can get good, reliable information. We are not able to currently answer all of those questions, but as things settle, we will be able to provide the information.”
