Grant County officials are closely monitoring the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and have a plan ready if emergency measures would be needed locally.
Amber Turner, Public Health nurse with the Grant County Health Department, and Robert Jackson, Grant County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, updated their colleagues during an elected officials and department head meeting Monday morning.
As of deadline Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has confirmed four presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state since Friday, March 6. Three patients are adults. One is a juvenile. The individuals reside in, Hendricks, Noble and Marion counties, according to ISDH. There are no confirmed reports in Marion, Indiana or Grant County as of deadline Monday around 7 p.m.
ISDH stated the patients in Marion and Hendricks counties are currently in self-isolation, while the Noble County patient is currently hospitalized. Thirty-two total patients have been tested by ISDH, including three individuals whose tests were sent to the CDC, ISDH states.
Two of the patients had recently traveled to Boston and attended the BioGen conference there, which has been tied to more than a dozen COVID-19 cases nationwide, ISDH states. The other adult patient also has a reported history of travel.
“The spread of COVID-19 in Indiana is shifting to community transmission, as expected,” an ISDH press release states. ISDH is also recommending long-term care facilities and hospitals review their visitation policies.
Turner said the cases are “presumptive” for now until the tests are confirmed as positive cases by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“They are tested on the local level, but the confirmation does come from the CDC,” she said.
Turner said the county health department has been in active communication with ISDH and with local entities such as school corporations, Taylor University and Indiana Wesleyan University as they review and have their pandemic plan ready if needed.
The county health department does not have COVID-19 testing supplies, and there are certain criteria a patient must meet before being eligible for ISDH to test them for the virus, Turner said. She recommended anyone who thinks they may need testing should go through their primary care physician or the emergency room if symptoms are serious enough to determine whether they are eligible for testing.
“The ISDH Laboratories follow CDC guidance on which patients to test,” the ISDH press release states. “Patients who do not meet those guidelines can ask their healthcare providers about being tested by a private lab.”
The public can also call ISDH with questions at 317-233-7125 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or 317-233-1325 after hours. The public can also email epiresource@isdh.in.gov or visit https://www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm for more information.
If a Grant County resident would test positive for a presumptive case of COVID-19, Turner said ISDH would notify the county health department immediately. The county health department would then monitor patients for 14 days, asking various questions about their symptoms such as their body temperature twice a day.
Turner advised residents seek out information from ISDH and the CDC for the latest on coronavirus. She said typical flu prevention activities like staying home when you’re sick, covering your cough and sneeze and washing your hands are the best practices right now since there is currently no vaccine or antiviral medications that treat COVID-19.
“We are our worst enemy sometimes because if we’re not washing our hands and we’re touching surfaces and then I’m putting my hands in my mouth, little kids put their fingers in their nose, you touch your eyes, any of these orifices, that is how things get entered,” she said. “So you can self infect yourself just by not washing your hands.”
It’s still unknown how long the virus can live on surfaces, so Turner advised to regularly wipe down areas that people touch regularly with disinfectant spray or wipes. While there is no age group “exempt” from experiencing extreme symptoms from COVID-19, Turner said the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and those with illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, COPD and emphysema are at higher risk.
Turner said she could not predict whether a local response would include measures like shutting down schools or implementing quarantines because everything is strictly on a case-by-case basis under the advice from ISDH, Turner said.
Jackson said a positive of the potential pandemic has been that the county has been forced to take a hard look at the emergency plans that “have been in place for a long time.” He noted the EMA’s continuity of government plans are the same whether the emergency is a pandemic, tornado or other disaster, with the plan being tweaked and specified depending on what the situation is.
Any needed response from the county and provision of essential services should the need arise would be operated through the National Incident Management System (NIMS) protocols that are well established throughout the county, Jackson said.
The county’s emergency operations center (EOC) is headquartered in Jackson’s EMA office at the county building, and personnel designated as essential support functions would gather there to manage the county’s response, he said.
“In this case the health department is the lead agency. They will certainly be involved and have a seat in the EOC, and we would all take our direction from them,” he said.
Other entities that would gather at the EOC include the heads of EMS, fire, law enforcement and other elected officials, Jackson said.
Jackson provided the gathered officials with a checklist that will help them develop a continuity of operations plan (COOP) that plans for how each office would continue to provide services if employees were unable to work due to sickness or other reasons.
The checklist includes identifying critical functions and personnel, line of succession for department head and critical positions and documents as well as determining whether employees could work remotely.
“We have the entire plan...it takes a big incident and breaks it into little pieces that are more manageable,” Jackson said. “Each one of you need to manage your own business and therefore we keep government going.”
IT Director Marcus Elliott said department heads can reach out to the IT department to begin setting up virtual private network (VPN) connections that would allow employees to work remotely if needed.
Jackson said one single public information officer would be designated during a potential pandemic outbreak and would be responsible for communicating information to the media and general public.
“We really need to stay strict in those guidelines as far as how information flows. The last thing we want to do is put out incorrect information,” Jackson said. “We should partner with the media as much as we can with this because they are really crucial to help us get out credible information.”
The commissioners gave Jackson unofficial approval to continue finalizing details of the county’s updated plan and is set to formally approve it at the next regular meeting Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m.
“The best thing we can do to calm fears for everybody including the public is say, ‘Hey we have a plan,’” Jackson said. “We’re not here sitting around, there’s literally hundreds of people in this county every day looking at this and working on this plan. … We plan for the worst, hope for the best.”
