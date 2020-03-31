The Grant County Assessor, Recorder and Treasurer's offices are still conducting business but have announced various changes as the county building is closed to the public. Below is a list of ways the offices are continuing business transactions with the public.
Recorder's Office
The Recorder's Office is open to record all documents via e-Recording or mail to Grant County Recorder, 401 S. Adams St. Suite 334, Marion, IN 46953.
If mailing, you need to include a check payable to Grant County Recorder for recording fees, separate check to the Grant County Auditor for transfer fee and sales disclosure (if applicable) and a self-addressed stamped envelope for return of original document. You may call respective offices to obtain the amount due for your transaction.
The Recorder's page at grantcounty.net has the Fee Schedule and links for e-Recording and searching for public documents. Call the office at 765-668-6559 or email kfoy@grantcounty.net with questions.
You can also subscribe free of charge at www.propertyfraudalert.com or call the Property Fraud Alert Hotline at 1-800-728-3858 for matters related to property fraud.
Assessor's Office
Assessment Appeals can be emailed to assessor@grantcounty.net or mailed to the Grant County Assessor, 401 S. Adams St. Suite 528, Marion, IN 46953.
Information regarding Personal Property Assessment is available at https://www.grantcounty.net/grant-county-offices/assessor/personal-property.
Forms are due May 15 and can be emailed to tlashure@grantcounty.net, mfaustnight@grantcounty.net or assessor@grantcounty.net. Forms can also be mailed to the Assessor's Office.
Treasurer's Office
Call 765-668-6556 or email treasurer@grantcounty.net for questions about property tax payments. Payments can be made at local participating banks, by mail, online at grantcounty.net/treasurer or by calling 1-877-690-3729 with jurisdiction code 2411.
Property tax clearance Schedule Form 1 forms are available at www.grantcount.net/treasurer and can be mailed to the Treasurer's Office. A self-addressed stamped envelope must be included for the document to be returned to you.
