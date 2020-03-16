While there are still no presumptive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Grant County as of Monday evening, local officials are continuing to monitor the situation and prepare for a potential outbreak.
Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson told county commissioners at the regular meeting Monday that local stakeholders including the county health department, law enforcement and EMS services are gathering daily at the emergency operations center located in his office for briefings and updates.
“Really, the plan right now is we’re just monitoring so that we have situational awareness. We know we’re trying to stay ahead of anything that might potentially happen,” Jackson said. “...As long as people are talking it’s absolutely good.”
Jackson and Commissioner Mark Bardsley said the county is continuing to await the most updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for best practices and other guidance.
Bardsley noted the expected influx of more testing supplies across the country will most likely lead to a surge in presumptive confirmed cases in the coming days. Jackson said the expected spike in confirmed cases will help officials have a more realistic view of the scope of the outbreak.
Jackson said EMA and health department workers conducted an exercise last month preparing a plan for setting up a drive-thru Point of Distribution (POD) in order to administer COVID-19 tests if need be. The plan is continuing to be updated as needed.
“We learned some things, so we feel very confident in our plan that we can move forward. As we get information, we’ll make sure that that gets out to the public and who actually does need to be tested,” he said. “It won’t be everybody, so we’ll want people to get good information and those that do need to be tested, we’ll have a plan to deal with that and we’ll do that in an orderly fashion.”
If the state or federal government increases its emergency levels, Bardsley said the county is prepared to first close off county buildings to the public while still keeping all county employees working as normally inside. In a more extreme scenario, Bardsley said essential personnel have been identified that would come into work while other county employees would either work from home or not work during the outbreak.
“We have the opportunity to phone in, we can do a lot of our business online,” Bardsley said of maintaining as close to business as usual as possible. “Tax payments can be made online, as I understand it, other things can be purchased or secured permit-wise online, so we’re working to make sure that the government keeps going even if we have to take a hiatus from lots of extracurricular activity outside.”
Also at the meeting, commissioners passed an ordinance authorizing the county to establish a disaster response fund.
Bardsley said the fund would be used for expenses following a declared disaster or state of emergency in the county. According to the ordinance, disaster response funds work as a “disaster deductible” to fund the local match expected of communities when applying for state or federal aid following disasters.
“An example we had over the last few years when bird flu was attacking farms in Indiana, one of the southern counties had to spend out over $100,000 for the removal of the diseased birds,” Bardsley said. “And so that’s what sparked the concept of a disaster response fund realizing that we would have to put money out in order to get the job done and then seek reimbursement from FEMA.”
The ordinance outlines an annual appropriation of $50,000 to the fund, with a cap of $250,000 at any given time, but whether the line item for the fund or the appropriation are created this year is up to county council, Bardsley said. Creating the fund was initially proposed in 2016, but Bardsley said he has heard from council members they would like to revisit the issue now.
“What that will do is give us the opportunity to set up this fund aside in case of just like we’re going through now, a pandemic situation or a natural disaster or any man-made disaster,” Bardsley said. “We will have specific designated funds to get us through the initial emergency crisis.”
In other business, commissioners decided against a proposed amendment to the county’s septic system ordinance and will leave it as is for now.
Tara Street with the health department had requested the update following a favorable recommendation from the health board to remove a requirement that installers provide proof of bond with the health department and clarify language about the general liability insurance installers must carry.
Commissioner Ron Mowery said he spoke with county attorney Kyle Persinger who suggested leaving the ordinance as is. When Street said the update was proposed at the request of installers who said their insurance companies were confused by the wording, Mowery encouraged any installers or insurance providers to contact the commissioners with questions and clarification.
