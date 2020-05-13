The Grant County Health Department is planning to set up teams for long-term testing and monitoring of COVID-19 as the county continues to move through the state’s gradual reopening plan.
Grant County Health Officer William David Moore said at a press conference Wednesday that while it was originally thought there would be strict criteria for who could get tested at the state-sponsored Optum testing site at the Grant County Family YMCA, he found out this week that nearly any county resident should be eligible for testing if they want it and are able to get an appointment.
Residents can visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm or call 888-634-1116 to register and make an appointment. These tests are being reimbursed by the state, Moore said.
“This is by appointment only,” Moore said of the Optum testing. “As we talked with them, we’re learning that the Optum people at the Y, we understand that citizens who want to be tested can pretty much be tested as we go there so we can begin to understand what’s there.”
People experiencing acute and severe COVID-19 symptoms are still advised to contact Marion General Hospital for treatment and testing.
Moore said the Optum testing site at the Y is expected to be running at least through next week, but there is no guarantee how long it will remain operational, so the health department is working through plans to open up its own testing site with a team of people for anyone who wants a test once Optum moves on.
“Probably they will be teams of four as they’re organized, but the first four in the team are going to be, their primary task is going to be getting us prepared so that when the state leaves we can do testing if we need it here in Grant County,” he said.
An increase in testing will give the health department more solid data to pass on to county elected officials when making decisions on when and whether to progress to new stages of the state’s reopening plan, Moore said.
In addition to setting up a testing team, Moore said the Grant County Health Board is also considering setting up several other teams of people to monitor and work on various aspects of COVID-19. Moore envisions these teams will include an experienced health professional leading groups of younger workers, and all involved will receive HIPAA training as they deal with sensitive medical information.
The health department did a trial run of what a testing site would look like and are working toward having a site ready on an ongoing basis. Other proposed teams would look at health care disparities in the community and potential remedies as well as what impact COVID-19 has had on individuals, Moore said.
“They’re going to interview and present to the commissioners and to the board of health people who have been affected by COVID and who have gotten well and were outpatients, people who were in the intensive care unit and we got a look at families who have lost members to tell their story about the individual, about the impact on the family,” Moore said of his hope for the interview team. “We want to know that person who they lost and how we can honor that person, but how we can also do things (better).”
As teams look into these various aspects of COVID-19, Moore said he hopes more light can be shed specifically on why the virus has disproportionately affected African Americans and other minorities.
“COVID not just in Indiana but all over the nation, it seems to affect minorities and people of color differently. Why is that?” Moore asked.
Moore said he also hopes to be able to set up contact tracers that look not only at who an individual who tests positive has been in contact with, but also who may have infected them to begin with.
“We’ve got smart people who are going to be looking at that in Grant County so we can begin to understand how do the infections move, how do they spread, and not just moving forward but how can we manage this and how can we understand it,” Moore said.
Overall, Moore said he hopes the work of the health department and these teams of workers will help the county have a better grasp on COVID-19 and be prepared for any potential future outbreaks.
“As we go through the entire year, if we see a flare up where is it coming from to analyze the data, to look at what might be causing it, to form teams together to look at solutions,” he said. “So the executive board of the health department will be looking to give approval and shape to that team who will do that.
The board will have the final say on establishing these teams, but Moore said they are "close" to approving moving forward. He noted the regular health department staff have their own duties to attend to, and these individuals on the COVID-19 teams would not be health department and county employees but would rather be considered contracted consultants.
“We can hire consultants that can come in and can work alongside us with guidelines and work with the health department,” he said. “They’ll work under my direction, but they’ll be working with the health department and not be like our regular employees that have their normal duties there.”
Sarah Evans of Marion General Hospital (MGH) said at the press conference that elective surgeries, in-person outpatient appointments, diagnostic and other services are continuing to slowly ramp up while maintaining patient and staff safety and social distancing where possible.
“Please do not delay seeking medical treatment for your health care concerns,” she said. “We want to ensure you that we have been taking steps to screen individuals at every location and that we have it set up so that sick and well are separated throughout our facilities, so we are minimizing the exposure, the risk while you are seeking treatment.”
Visitation restrictions remain in place to protect vulnerable patients, and the number of people in waiting rooms is also being limited, Evans said.
Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson said while the Emergency Operations Center has eased down to Level 3 operations, EMA and health department personnel are still meeting daily to monitor data and react when necessary.
He said supporting food distribution and continuing to gather more personal protective equipment have become a focus while continuing to be a resource as things open back up.
“We also will continue to build our PPE reserves, our personal protective equipment reserves, for all of our first responders,” Jackson said. “We did deplete some early on, and we are in the process of building that up not only to the level that it was but beyond so that we are prepared should we get another outbreak or should things escalate possibly in the fall. We want to do everything we can now to prepare for that. Those efforts are ongoing every day.”
Jackson said he is also continuing to work with FEMA representatives to make sure the county and other municipalities can receive federal reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses.
“The process has been under way but that will escalate as we move forward from this point,” he said.
