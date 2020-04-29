Local leaders are beginning preparations to ease some restrictions as COVID-19 testing capabilities increase statewide.
At a weekly press conference Wednesday, Marion General Hospital (MGH) representative Sarah Evans said the hospital has collected 880 specimens for COVID-19 testing with 835 of those tests being resulted so far. Of those tests, 105 have resulted in positive COVID-19 tests.
The Grant County Health Department reported a total of 130 Grant County COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and Evans said it is important to realize the hospital is not the only facility conducting testing in the county and that county residents tested in neighboring counties will still show up in Grant County’s numbers.
Of MGH’s 105 positive cases, Evans said 16 percent have required hospitalization and 9 percent have required ventilator support.
“We want to thank you for doing your part in flattening the curve over the last several weeks by observing social distancing recommendations,” Evans said. “Your adherence to the guidelines has positioned Marion General Hospital to be able to continue to have the resources available to meet the medical needs of patients that have required in patient hospital services.”
As Grant County has not seen a surge and the hospital is not overwhelmed right now, Evans said hospital staff are making preparations to begin performing elective surgeries again per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order. The availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), medications and blood supply will determine when these can begin, but Evans said elective surgeries could begin as soon as Monday, May 4.
Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley said all county employees will be back working at the county complex on May 4 with the hope of reopening county offices to the public in mid to late May depending on what the number of cases looks like at that time.
As for when non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen, Bardsley said county leadership is awaiting further instructions from Holcomb on Friday to guide their plan. He said he envisions a slow ramp-up with a new normal of requiring masks, taking temperatures before being allowed into a workplace and other measures, noting Ohio has implemented a “no mask, no business” policy as it reopens its economy.
Grant County Public Health Officer William David Moore said there still needs to be more testing done in the county and statewide as leaders make decisions about easing restrictions, since “you can’t manage what you don’t monitor.”
“The more we go to science and evidence based and data based, the better we’re going to be able to hone it down and when we do say, ‘OK it’s safe to go back out again,’ we’re basing it on something,” Moore said. “Right now, we’re doing it on the seat of our pants...I’d like to see us as a nation to have data.”
Those with acute and serious illness due to COVID-19 should still seek assistance through MGH’s hotline and services, Moore said, but those who are symptomatic but not seriously ill can begin utilizing testing sites throughout the state that will be opening throughout the next week.
Moore said he has not heard from ISDH whether a testing site will be set up in Grant County, but within the next week symptomatic county residents or those who have come in contact with positive cases could go to nearby testing sites in Elwood, Logansport, Muncie and Huntington for testing.
In addition, 40 Grant County residents were tested this past Sunday morning at the MGH parking lot as part of the Indiana University School of Public Health and ISDH scientific study on COVID-19, Moore said. The study will randomly sample at least 20,000 Hoosiers, but Moore said local officials are not directly involved.
The county is also planning to open up a drive-thru testing site next week that will be available by invitation only to first responders who have been exposed to the virus, Moore said.
“That’s our public health function is to understand what’s out in the community, but together we work together to understand what is the status of this infection, what are the different things that we have that we can use to make it better and help to bring it under control,” Moore said. “We still are (not there yet), but we’re well on the way to getting there.”
Grant County EMA Director Bob Jackson said he doesn’t see the daily Emergency Operations Center briefings ending any time soon, noting that securing PPE continues to be an ongoing issue.
“We are trying to be the best stewards we can be with those funds and get good proper PPE,” he said. “We are really struggling with that. That’s a national issue, so we’re doing our best and we’ll continue to fight that fight and work along as best we can.”
Evans said hopefully the increase of manufacturers transitioning to produce PPE will make it easier for local entities to purchase needed supplies, with MGH and the county continuing to take a regional approach to the status of supplies within its health district.
MGH has not hired any additional staff due to COVID-19, according to Evans. In fact, the numbers of patients in the hospital has decreased to the point that a lower number of staff members than usual are working at any given time.
“It’s allowed us to manage the rate of every patient’s needs,” she said.
Moore said the health department is not looking to hire more people to conduct contact tracing of positive cases and have been focusing on advising those who have come in contact with positive cases to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
There were discussions about the health department offering blood tests to those who have been in contact with positive cases, but Moore said he is now advising people to quarantine and/or go to the new statewide testing sites if they want to be tested. Ultimately, he said more testing will go a long way.
“We picked 14 days out of the air and it does seem to work, but do we need to have people off work?” Moore said of the quarantine period. “If we could say test them this day and five days later test them again and they’re both negative at that time that you didn’t pick up anything for example. We don’t have that information yet. That’s the more testing that we need to do.”
