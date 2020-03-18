In the March 18 edition of the Chronicle-Tribune, Oak Hill United School Corporation's decision on e-learning days during its COVID-19 closures was misstated. Oak Hill has decided against e-learning during the COVID-19 closure from March 16 to April 3. Spring break will also continue as normal with no adjustments. Heartland Career Center will have e-learning Tuesdays to Fridays, with waiver days on Mondays during the COVID-19 closure. The Chronicle-Tribune regrets the error.
