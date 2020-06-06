Hundreds of community members gathered in downtown Marion Friday for an evening of peaceful protests, prayer and a call to end racism and injustice.
The night began at Sender Wellness, where demonstrators wished Breonna Taylor a happy 27th birthday. Taylor, an EMT, was shot and killed by Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers in her own apartment two months ago during the execution of a no-knock search warrant.
“As a black woman I can tell you that our pain and the things that we experience are so deep and so if you're going to say black lives matter, you must remember that black lives matter includes black women, black girls, and also black joy matters as well,” organizer Torri Wiliams told the gathered crowd. “So we’re going to shout as happy as possible and despite this occasion, happy birthday Breonna on the count of three.”
Williams said Taylor’s story is an example of how women of color’s stories are silenced in American society.
“When it comes to black women and particularly in the United States what we find is the stories of what happened to us often are ignored, and I’ll say women of color because indigenous women too particularly are very ignored or suppressed,” she said. “Like right now the nation is demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna was killed weeks ago and so people haven't really seen that story and you have to look at what’s different here.”
Protestors then marched down Washington Street to the Grant County Courthouse, chanting “black lives matter” along the way.
During the protest at the courthouse, young people took center stage, including 18-year-old Marion High 2020 graduate Trinidi Alfaro, who was one of the first two protestors alone at the courthouse a week prior.
Alfaro said some have asked why she and others are “still” out protesting after a week, and she has responded saying there is still a lot of work to be done to fight racism in Marion.
“We want to make a stepping stone in Marion so that the people can no longer ignore us as we come together saying we want change in Marion,” she said. “So we’re trying to make change in Marion...We’re not just starting a protest, we’re starting a revolution against racism.”
Even though the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been charged, Alfaro said there are many other unnamed black women and men who have been victims of police brutality and systemic racism.
“We’re ready to start making a change so this doesn’t happen again so we don't have to see that on our TVs and we don’t have to go through that and people don't have to lose their loved ones anymore because of the color of their skin,” Alfaro said. “All those people that don’t get put on TV or don’t get recorded at the time, we’re fighting for them. The ones who are silent, that people don't know about ...we’re fighting for those people because like I said it’s not just about one person.”
Fourteen-year-old Bailey Vest told the crowd although some people have called for children to not come to protests, she is just as engaged and understanding of the situation as anyone.
“People who think for one second that the youth have no clue, I have to say that they are wrong,” she said. “As children, we are either taught to hate or taught to love. We are taught to either be quiet and deal with it or we are taught to speak up. We are taught to avoid situations that we know are wrong or we are taught to stand up and hopefully correct wrongful doings.”
Vest said even at 14 she understands her actions have consequences, and she would like to see police officers and other leaders held to the same standard of accountability.
“Marion, Indiana, until this community can take off their fogged lenses and see that all black lives matter, then in my eyes the community is saying none of us matter,” she said. “It’s time for my fellow peers to stand up, it’s time for this community to open their eyes to the racism that is still very strong right here on the same streets we drive on every day, the same stores we shop in, the same buildings we walk into to get help if needed, all the schools we go to, and change starts right now.”
Marion native and current Howard University student James Bell told protestors he loved the energy and love of the crowd focused on making change. He led the crowd in chants of “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace” and encouraged people to connect with those around them and try to understand what it is like to live as a black man who is considered dangerous for no other reason than his skin color.
“There’s no reason we shouldn't be able to be walking, talking or looking each other in the eye every day. Our phones are a blessing but our phones are terrible,” he said. “We do not know each other like we think that we know each other. I mean some do but some don’t. We don’t understand how we’re a human race, a collection. We are one, one. One is all, all is one. I just want to let you know I love each and every one of you.”
Williams said she was proud to see the local protests were started and continue to be fueled by young people, particularly young women.
“I am in awe of these young ladies,” she said. “I really want to stress that if you are looking around, if any of our city leaders are listening and they're paying attention, don't ask me again where the young people are at. They’re here. We’re right here.”
Williams reminded the crowd they were protesting at the very same courthouse where J. Thomas Shipp and Abram S. Smith were lynched in 1930. Since the infamous photo following that lynching is one of the first things that comes up when you search for Marion online, demonstrators took another picture in the same spot of coming together in peace against racism.
“I’m asking you to join us in this process like I said before, we are tired. Imagine having to deal with systemic oppression, having to deal with racism and then having to explain it to people who don’t understand,” she said. “We are tired. So what I'm asking you to do right now is to move up on the sidewalk here on the courthouse and we’re going to have a photo and the idea is that this will say a beautiful humanity might be potentially a way to counteract some of what you see when you Google Marion.”
The protest ended with all of those gathered reciting the Lord’s Prayer together.
Marion resident Pamela Jones Horne, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Lafayette, attended the protest and said it was powerful to see the community coming together for justice and peace.
She said the community and country needs to work toward building equity, and not just equality, for people of all races. The first step to equity is acknowledging that people of color do not start on a level playing field with white people, she said.
“Racism, actually the original sin of America was white supremacy from the beginning,” Jones Horne said. “And so from the very beginning the racists were divided with one saying we’re (up) here on this level, one saying we’re (down) here and even if we turn around and give people equality, if we’re still down here and the other one is (up) here you never are going to have a level playing field.”
Jones Horne said at the local level, equity would look like equal pay for people of different races doing the same job and having the same access to health care regardless of your skin color. She said while the protests are working toward the right direction, there is still a lot of work to be done to make the community at large understand and work for change.
She noted America is at its most segregated on Sunday mornings during church services.
“We need to learn to become one, and it doesn't mean that I’m not going to see you’re white, you're not going to see I’m black. You’ll see the differences, appreciate the differences and still be one,” Jones Horne said. “I hate when people say color blind, because excuse me, can you see me? When you say I don't see black, I don't see color, it's like did I suddenly become invisible? I don't think so. So it’s like see me and respect me anyway.”
Following the protest at the courthouse, community members made their way and gathered outside of Marion City Hall for a candlelight prayer vigil, with some members of local law enforcement standing in solidarity. Organizer Richarh Tyson said the purpose of the vigil is to stand in silence and prayer “so the Lord can do his work.”
“Sometimes we talk too much, all of us, so we gathered here today to show each other that we are willing to work together to build a bridge between the community and law enforcement. So make no mistake, this is not the end, this is only the beginning,” he said. “We all have to realize that this is just the first step. The intent of this gathering is to create a climate of peace.”
Tyson said he hopes the vigil lays down groundwork for future peaceful and productive conversations that lead toward action and change.
Marion Police Department Chief Angela Haley said it was not a hard decision to participate in the vigil, since the police department is not separate from the community but is part of the community.
“We love the people that we serve, we love the community that we are sworn to protect and right now with times being turbulent like they are it’s important that we come together,” she said. “Right now like I said I think it’s important that we listen. We really do need to listen to the community...And so there is going to be a time to talk, there is going to be a time where we have some hard conversations.”
Haley said despite some anonymous callers providing false information that the protests were turning violent and damaging businesses, the Marion protests have remained peaceful and respectful for a full week now.
“You saw good people coming out for a good cause exercising their constitutional right. They did it responsibly, they were supportive, it was a very diverse cross section of the community,” Haley said. “That says a lot about this community. I hear a lot of criticisms about Marion and what I witnessed over the last week to me has been amazing.”
Tyson said he believes his and other community members’ voices are being heard and he looks forward to being persistent and proactive to work toward more change to resolve issues in the community. He said he plans to form a committee and organize dialogues between community members and the police department, mayor and other city administration.
Williams said she believed the events on Friday were “maybe a glimpse of heaven.” She said the protests downtown are powerful, but far from the only way the community can work for change.
“Protest comes through lobbying your representatives, it comes through voting...Protest is a personal choice and it also comes through how you interact with people,” Williams said. “So I think that we might be out here right now but what happens when we go out from here, that’s still protest. Like right now we have antilynching legislation that’s just kind of not happening in our federal government. I will protest and call my people.”
Going forward, Williams said she will be advocating for the city to implement implicit bias training for police officers and other public safety workers and a citizen review board that is “active, accessible to the community and also diverse” in race, gender, age and experience.
“I think those two things right here would be a huge step for Marion,” she said. “I understand change is incremental but I think now is the time there is a spotlight on policing and so we’re focusing on that, but that's not the only thing that needs to change.”
Jaylan Miller contributed to this story.
