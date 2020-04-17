The Community Foundation of Grant County has launched an encouragement campaign to increase community morale. The Foundation has placed 9 feet by 4 feet banners throughout the community to encourage those who see them that "We're All in This Together."
“We believe it’s a small gesture that brings big smiles instantly to the community,” Development Manager Shelly Jones said.
The Foundation's banners were hung on the heels of the #INthistogether campaign launched by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to promote the importance of social distancing to help flatten the curve for COVID-19 in Indiana.
The banners can be found at local businesses, churches and nonprofits throughout the county including:
- Community Foundation office
- Grant County Rescue Mission
- Hope House Marion
- Marion Grant County Chamber of Commerce
- United Way of Grant County
- Marion Cycle Works
- Carey Services
- Matter Park
- Lance’s New Market
- Marion General Hospital
- Brookhaven Wesleyan Church
- College Wesleyan Church
- God’s House Ministries
- Walnut Creek
- Matthews Feed and Grain
- Miller’s Merry Manor
- Grant County State Bank
The Community Foundation has distributed all available banners for now, but will provide the graphic art to any business or organization who would like to print their own. Call 765-662-0065 for more information.
In addition to the encouragement campaign, the Foundation has been busy making Rapid Response Grants to many nonprofits to help keep them sustained during the pandemic.
“As we undergo a governor-ordered stay-at-home quarantine mandate to flatten the curve, our nonprofit social service organizations are working tirelessly to assist communities that are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus outbreak,” Jones said.
Read more about the more than $90,000 in Rapid Response Grants awarded by the Community Foundation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at www.GiveToGrant.org/Impact.
