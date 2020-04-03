Grant County residents can express their gratitude and show support for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with the launch of the Hearts for Healthcare Grant County initiative.
Hearts for Healthcare Grant County was established through a partnership between The Community Foundation of Grant County and the Chronicle-Tribune.
“We looked at needs within our community and felt that health care workers who are doing so much under very stressful conditions could use our help and encouragement during this time,” Chronicle-Tribune Publisher Linda Kelsay said.
“At the Community Foundation, we are blessed to witness authentic generosity every day," Community Foundation of Grant County President/CEO Dawn Brown said. "Although this is an unprecedented time in the history of the world, we continue to witness people helping, giving and loving their neighbors and community in heartfelt ways — both big and small. I think we would all agree that there is certainly no audience at this time that deserves our gratitude more than our frontline health care workers. This is why we were honored to open the Hearts for Healthcare Grant County Fund at the Foundation.”
Community members can participate in Hearts for Healthcare Grant County in a variety of ways. Grant County residents are encouraged to create signs of encouragement by posting hearts in the windows of their homes and sharing good wishes and thank-you notes to those on the frontlines on Facebook at bit.ly/HFHGrantCounty.
Additionally, since many health care workers are working overtime and under stressful conditions, organizers are asking the community to donate to a fund that will be established at the Grant County Community Foundation with all funds staying in Grant County to help health care workers pay for childcare, food and other essentials during this time.
Tax-deductible donations of any amount can be made online at www.GiveToGrant.org/Hearts. Alternatively, checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation at 505 West Third St., Marion, IN 46952.
The Foundation Board will utilize the donations to make grants to local health care organizations who want to help their employees who might need additional supports such as help with childcare or food due to extended working hours or the payment of bills for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19. Please contact the Community Foundation for more information at 765-662-0065.
On April 25, the Chronicle-Tribune will publish a special section that will wrap the weekend edition that will share the positive stories of the many things our health care workers and other frontline personnel are doing to make Grant County the great place to live, work, pray and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.