Grant County Commissioners ratified an executive order Monday that details expanded emergency paid sick leave for county employees due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
County Administrator Justin Saathoff said the order aligns county paid sick leave policies with those mandated by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act and details several situations from which employees would be eligible for expanded paid sick leave.
According to the order, employees subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation; advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine; or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking medical diagnosis will receive two weeks of sick leave days paid at 100 percent of their regular pay rate.
Employees caring for an individual subject to a quarantine; caring for their child whose school or place of care is closed; or experiencing “any other substantially similar condition” due to COVID-19 can receive two weeks of sick leave days paid at 75 percent of their normal rate, the order states. Those employees could choose to use benefit time to supplement their salaries but will not be required to do so.
The order states part-time workers are entitled to be paid based on the average number of hours worked for the past six months if they fall under any of the COVID-19 circumstances. The policy is in effect from April 1 through Dec. 31, 2020 and will not carry over to 2021.
The order also details expanded emergency family medical leave for between 30 days and 12 weeks to care for a child whose childcare provider is closed during the pandemic. The first 10 days of this leave would be unpaid (although the emergency sick days above could be used), with the remaining time paid at two-thirds of the employee’s regular rate, the order states.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley said while the policy does not apply to first responders and health care providers during this time of crisis, any COVID-19 related illnesses those workers suffer will be considered “line of duty” injuries with corresponding benefits and programs made available.
Commissioners also ratified executive orders changing the county’s holiday schedule to close county offices on the new primary election date of June 2 rather than the originally scheduled primary May 5 and extending county employees’ deadline for completing health insurance wellness program requirements from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Bardsley said the wellness extension was necessary in light of many doctor’s offices closing to essential services only and employees being unable to get physicals required for the program.
County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson received permission from commissioners to send a letter of intent to the state giving notice of the county’s intent to file for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funds used to combat the pandemic.
Jackson said the county is keeping close track with help from the Auditor’s office of funds that have been used to fight COVID-19, and Bardsley said “there’s no question” the county is expecting federal funds to help reimburse expenses.
