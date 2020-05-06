Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion is beginning to see the tide turning as it continues to battle a COVID-19 outbreak.
At a weekly community press conference Wednesday, Aaron Grindstaff, regional director of operations for TLC Management which runs Colonial Oaks, said a total of 46 residents and 33 staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, and nine residents have died.
“We will never forget the nine residents, our family, that we have lost to this virus,” Grindstaff said. “They will forever be in our hearts, in our thoughts, in our minds and in a constant reminder now of the sacrifices that were made in fighting this virus.”
Grindstaff said despite the nine deaths the facility’s aggressive approach to testing has seen some positive results. Residents and staff at least 14 days removed from a positive test who are asymptomatic are beginning to be tested again, with five residents and 11 staff members who previously tested positive now testing negative.
One employee who has received two negative tests returned to work Wednesday, and a resident who received two negative tests is moving back to their regular room from the isolation unit, according to Grindstaff.
“We decided to take an aggressive approach to testing, felt that was the best approach to isolate the virus, and we found by testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, we were able to really understand the true numbers of what’s in the community and what’s in our community there at Colonial Oaks,” he said.
As Wednesday was National Nurse Appreciation Day, Grindstaff also thanked all of the Colonial Oaks nursing staff who have continued to serve residents while trying to stay safe from the virus themselves.
Brandy McClanahan, an LPN serving in Colonial Oaks’ isolation unit, gave insight into what life in the isolation unit is like right now for workers and residents. McClanahan said she felt called to work in the COVID-19 unit and has been working there since day one.
Nurses on the isolation unit are continuing to conduct regular nursing assessments and typical duties, McClanahan said, but they are also stepping up to be like family to residents who are separated from family right now.
“I absolutely love every patient, my coworkers, we just greatly take pride in the care that we’re giving them,” she said. “There have been sad times, but we have also been able to laugh and you know just share in just everyday things. Helping them find their favorite TV show, getting them their crossword books, praying with them, reading the Bible to them and just genuinely caring for them every day.”
McClanahan said while the residents are in the isolation unit, they are not alone during this time.
“They are very much busy with activities which comes to our unit and they are having a very fulfilling life even in isolation,” she said.
