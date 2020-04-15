Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion has reported the first case of COVID-19 at a Grant County nursing home or senior living facility, according to county officials.
Cullen Gibson, vice president of operations for TLC Management, the company that runs Colonial Oaks, said at a Wednesday press conference that management received confirmation Tuesday that a Colonial Oaks resident had tested positive for COVID-19. Gibson said all TLC facilities set up isolated units two weeks ago in preparation, and the resident has been transferred to an isolated wing of the facility.
“We acted quickly on this resident at Colonial Oaks,” Gibson said. “Our staff there are prepared. We have plenty of personal protective equipment. We are well staffed. We have great leadership. We are following all of the direction that is given to us by the local Grant County department of health and the Indiana State Department of Health and the CDC guidelines.”
Gibson said the isolated unit protects other residents and Colonial Oaks employees from being more susceptible to the virus while caring for the resident. All employees working with the COVID-19 patient are isolated to that unit only and go through a separate, isolated entrance, he said.
TLC operates 17 total facilities in Indiana and Florida, also including Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion and Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in La Fontaine, but Gibson said there have not been any confirmed cases at these facilities as of Wednesday. He said officials believe they have “got this under control” and told Colonial Oaks family members to call 765-674-9791 or a hotline at 1-888-852-7400 option 2 with any questions or concerns.
Grant County Health Officer Dr. William David Moore said at the press conference that while the Colonial Oaks case is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in a senior living facility or nursing home in the county, “it probably won’t be the last one.”
He said Colonial Oaks and all county nursing homes have plans in place to continue to work closely with the county health department to limit the spread and keep as many people safe as possible.
Testing updates
Sarah Evans of Marion General Hospital (MGH) reported Wednesday that a total of 325 specimens have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the county, an increase of 75 tests from the last update Wednesday, April 8. Evans reported a total of 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths as of Wednesday, April 15.
Patients tested for COVID-19 are currently seeing results within about three days of testing, Evans said. She said as of Wednesday approximately 50 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county require some sort of hospitalization, but only 30 percent of the total have been severe enough cases in need of ventilator support or management.
Evans declined to give specific demographic data of Grant County COVID-19 patients but said the ages have varied and have been “pretty consistent” with the demographic data the Indiana State Department of Health has reported.
The latest ISDH statewide demographic data updated Wednesday showed 54.8 percent of COVID-19 patients were female, 44.1 percent were male and 1.2 percent were unknown gender.
People between the ages of 50-59 represented 20 percent of state cases, 40-49-year-old patients represented 16.9 percent, 60-69-year-old patients represented 16.7 percent, 30-39-year-old patients represented 13.7 percent, 70-79-year-old patients represented 10.7 percent, 20-29-year-old patients represented 10.6 percent, patients 80 or older made up 9.6 percent, 0-19-year-old patients represented 1.7 percent and 0.1 percent of cases reported an unknown age.
Evans said MGH staff members and other health care workers are currently screened like any other member of the community and receive tests only if they become symptomatic and meet specific criteria.
Grant County Public Health Nurse Amber Turner said the state department of health is offering drive thru testing for symptomatic health care workers, first responders and their spouses, with the closest drive thru site located in Fort Wayne.
“We don’t want to give people a false sense of hope that they test negative but then they could end up being positive, so being symptomatic is very important for the testing aspect of it,” Turner said. “I think at some point in time they will open (the drive thru testing sites) up to the public...but you have to be 18 and older to go through that, so they wouldn’t do children.”
In order to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE), MGH has started using iPads and the Facetime app to communicate with patients for needs that do not require a health care provider in the room, she said.
“This has really allowed our staff to continue to have face-to-face interactions while trying to reduce the usage of our PPE and the number of times that we have our staff required to put on gloves, gowns and face masks to enter into the patient rooms,” Evans said. “We have successfully utilized the Facetime app to interact with our patients to help with selecting their meals, checking in on them with our nursing secretaries and then to address any questions or concerns they may have that they would normally use to call their call light. We can do a Facetime visit with them and find out what their needs are.”
A long-term approach
Moore said the number of local cases is increasing at a lower rate than they were before, but he does not believe Grant County has reached its peak yet.
“It is not time for us to go back to business as usual. We need to continue to stay with this,” he said. “The one thing that has worked the best we know is social distancing.”
Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson said the county remains ready for a more severe outbreak and has managed to keep up with new cases due to citizens following the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.
“...the many efforts, really good efforts at social distancing, physical distancing has bought us time to prepare our PPE,” he said. “We’ve made great strides there in being better protected and better prepared for a second wave should that come.”
Jackson stressed that local officials are taking a long view of the pandemic and looking at what things may look like well into the summer. He said any changes to the county’s travel advisory or social distancing guidelines would be a joint decision with the EMA, county and state health departments, CDC and county commissioners.
“A lot of people will help us make those decisions when it is appropriate, when we think that that’s safe to do,” Jackson said. “We know this is not going to go away anytime soon. We still have to plan and prepare for the summer months that are just around the corner.”
Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley said though social distancing guidelines appear to be limiting the spread locally and updated models provide an encouraging outlook, county leaders are trying to avoid any knee-jerk decisions and are staying the course.
“I want you to know that we’re making an informed decision for the future,” he said. “We’re not going to base anything on fear, we’re going to do it on facts. And some of the facts that we do need to say is that travel is still restricted, that we’re asking folks to stay sheltered in place.”
Turner reiterated that a nurse from the health department will contact anyone who they believe has come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, following state health department and CDC guidelines.
Evans said MGH has still not needed to hire additional staff members to fight the pandemic other than filling open positions.
Similarly, Evans said MGH is preparing for a scenario where it would be necessary to increase the number of available beds, but currently the 99-bed facility is sufficient.
Evans reminded the community the next blood drive is scheduled for Monday, April 27 from 1-6 p.m. at the Marion Meijer parking lot. Individuals can go to givebloodnow.com and search “Marion Meijer” to schedule an appointment.
