INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana public college students who want to help shape the state’s higher education landscape can apply to be the next student member of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The student member will be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb and will serve on the Commission beginning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022.

To qualify, a student:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.