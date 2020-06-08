There are still a few weeks left for eligible Grant County students to sign up for the state’s 21st Century Scholars program before the June 30 deadline.
Steve Gibson, director of content for Project Leadership (PL), said his organization has been hard at work getting as many students enrolled in the program as possible over the past months.
The 21st Century Scholars program provides up to four years of paid college tuition at an Indiana public school for students that make a pledge in middle school to avoid drugs, alcohol and crime, graduate from high school with at least a 2.5 grade point average and complete other requirements.
According to Gibson, a student is typically eligible for the program if they receive free and reduced lunch at school. Seventh and eighth graders are able to apply for the program, but PL is placing special attention on eighth-graders who are facing their last chance to get into the program.
Gibson said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented PL workers from spending as much time as usual in school with students, so there are fewer students overall signed up so far compared to previous years. As of Monday, Gibson said there are still 530 eligible eighth-graders out of the approximately 911 total in the county who have not applied for the program.
PL put out a massive mailing to eligible students in May and also set up a drawing to win gift cards for students who got their applications turned in by the end of May to help encourage participation.
“We kind of put that out there as an enticement, but frankly we’re still getting those applications into the office pretty regularly,” he said. “So that’s a thing that’s still happening.”
Local schools have also been working closely with PL, as in the flurry of school closures in March some students’ applications were left at the schools and not formally filed with the state. This month, as every June, PL employees are feverishly calling students and families trying to get them enrolled over the phone before the deadline, Gibson said.
“June for us is usually a big calling campaign... The only difference this year is that the list is much larger than it has been in the past,” he said. “Over this month we’ve got four staff members who are dedicated to doing only that and then at different times some of us will swoop in and assist with that as needed as well.”
Since PL workers are not in the office as much right now due to the pandemic, Gibson said the organization invested in a few flip phones so that recruiters can call families on something other than their personal numbers.
Gibson said anyone interested in applying or wanting more information should call Lori Kingery at 765-618-4005. Even students unsure if they want to attend a four-year college, or any higher education at all, can benefit from applying, as the program also covers two-year degree programs.
“My message to people is generally if you’re not sure, give us a call and we’ll help you figure it out. And if you’re on the line, the best course of action is to fill out that application and let them decide whether or not they feel like you’re eligible for the program,” he said. “I don’t think any of us had our plans for the future solidified (in junior high), but even if you’re on the fence, the time it takes to fill out that application is well worth the time considering the potential payout of four years of college education or two years if that’s what you’re interested in.”
PL has been helping Grant County students apply for 21st Century Scholars for so long now that some of the program’s alumni have come back to work at the organization, Gibson said.
“(There are) scholars who have graduated from college absolutely free of charge, don’t have a bit of debt to their name and who frankly probably wouldn’t have been able to go to college if it had not been for the help of the 21st Century Scholars program, and that’s a story that we see play out time and time again,” he said.
