A little more than one third of Grant County households have responded to the 2020 Census questionnaire so far.
As of Monday, U.S. Census Bureau Recruiting Manager Mustafa Harb said 34.9 percent of county households that were mailed questionnaires have already completed them by mail, over the phone or online. The majority of those Grant County households, 28.1 percent, have responded online, he said.
“Statewide, Grant County is below the state self-response (rate) of 38.5 percent,” Harb said. “But the good news is that Indiana is above the national average of 34.7 percent.”
While the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has altered typical operations, Harb said Census Day is still being observed today in Indiana and across the country. Census Day marks the deadline where every home in America should have received an invitation to complete the 2020 census, Harb said.
According to Harb, all census field operations have been put on hold until at least April 15 for now in cooperation with federal, state and local guidelines. With Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order in place, Harb said he is overseeing a team of 25 recruiting assistants who are making calls from home encouraging Northeast Indiana residents to apply for temporary census positions.
“We are still recruiting for a variety of positions, including among others census takers (enumerators), census response representatives and the like,” Harb said. To apply for a census job, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
While Census Day still went on as planned, Harb said in general many census deadlines are being delayed or extended due to COVID-19.
As of now, Harb said the next major event on the census calendar is planned to continue as scheduled, when the Census Bureau from April 29 to May 1 counts people experiencing homelessness. This includes those at shelters, soup kitchens, mobile food vans, on the streets and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations like tent encampments, according to Harb.
Harb said it is imperative for residents to fill out the census and make sure as many people in the county are counted as possible, both for the purpose of determining federal and state representation and for the allocation of federal funding.
“Census data inform the distribution of over $675 billion annually in federal funds to communities across the country — for hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, Medicaid, SNAP and a great many other critical programs and services,” Harb said. “By getting counted, you are helping your community get the right amount of support it needs in terms of congressional representation and funding. It is one’s opportunity to shape their community's future.”
Harb said census officials are strongly encouraging people to fill out the census online at 2020census.gov. The survey can also be completed by calling 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish or mailing back the paper form to the return address listed on the form. He noted it takes less than 10 minutes to complete the questionnaire online.
Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley also encouraged residents to fill out the census questionnaire online if possible.
“I know that the census workers would appreciate as many people as possible actually logging on at home if they have those capabilities and actually you can fill out your census form online,” he said. “And again that helps us continue to do the social distancing as well as get that direct information in a pretty much short, painless experience online.”
