Amanda Dawn Carmack’s murder trial will stay in Grant County Circuit Court for the time being, after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to work together to develop a system for impartial jury selection.
Carmack is facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery death to a person under 14 and strangulation in connection with the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack of Gas City.
David M. Payne, Carmack’s attorney, had submitted a request for the trial to be moved outside of the county in March, claiming his client would be unable to receive a fair trial in Grant County due to “Public hostility against the Defendant; Public outrage over the offense; Prejudicial news reporting or editorializing which castigates the defendant; (and) A social media (internet) petition requesting that the State seek the death penalty.”
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott J. Hunt filed an objection and response to the change of venue request asking the court to deny the motion since the request came well past the deadline of 30 days of the initial hearing.
Judge Mark E. Spitzer filed an order following a Wednesday morning hearing on the change of venue request detailing next steps. The order does not explicitly state that the motion for change of venue was denied.
According to Spitzer's order, the prosecution and defense have agreed to meet and propose procedures to the court for voir dire, a process where attorneys and the judge question potential jurors to determine any bias or reason why they are not fit to serve. The order states the proposed procedures should “identify qualified and impartial jurors drawn from Grant County, as well as procedure for selection of jurors in light of pretrial publicity and the pandemic.”
As part of this process, the prosecution and defense will jointly develop a juror questionnaire regarding pretrial publicity, according to the order.
The order states this questionnaire should also include suggested COVID-19 questions proposed by Indiana’s Resuming Court Operations Task Force. These questions include whether a potential juror is an essential and/or health care worker, if they have tested positive for COVID-19, are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or are part of a vulnerable population, according to an Indiana Supreme Court document.
The proposed procedure should also include a process for questioning jurors “sequentially in small groups,” according to the order. Spitzer will review the joint proposal for procedure at hearing on June 16 at 9 a.m.
The order also states Carmack’s jury trial has been continued due to the pandemic and will now begin Aug. 10. Carmack also withdrew her notice of defense of mental disease or defect at the Wednesday hearing, the order states.
