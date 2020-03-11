Amanda Dawn Carmack’s attorney David M. Payne is requesting her jury trial be moved outside of the Grant County court system.
Payne filed a motion requesting a change of venue in Grant County Circuit Court Tuesday, claiming Carmack is unable to receive a fair trial in Grant County because of “Public hostility against the Defendant; Public outrage over the offense; Prejudicial news reporting or editorializing which castigates the defendant; (and) A social media (internet) petition requesting that the State seek the death penalty.”
Carmack is facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery death to a person under 14 and strangulation in connection with the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack of Gas City.
Payne filed a memo with the court on Feb. 17 stating he became aware of a Change.org petition asking Grant County Prosecutor Rodney Faulk to seek the death penalty rather than life without the possibility of parole in the case. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 3,100 people have signed the online petition with a stated goal of 5,000 signatures.
“...I had no idea the public reaction locally had reached this level,” Payne stated in the Feb. 17 memo. “It may be that getting a fair trial locally will be impossible.”
Payne states while his request for a venue change comes after the 30-day limit to do so, Carmack’s defense was not made aware of the petition until Feb. 17 which changed their view of whether a fair trial in Grant County was possible.
The March 10 memo argues a complete change of venue is preferable to transporting out-of-county jurors to Grant County for the trial.
“...There is concern that protestors may line the sidewalks, expressing their views, as the jury enters and exits the courthouse,” the motion states. “Again, this would be an unacceptable situation if the jurors had to go through a gauntlet each day with angry protestors. Defense counsel would suggest the best solution would be to venue the case outside the county.”
The Sixth and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution guarantee defendants the right to a fair and impartial jury trial, Payne states in the memo.
As of now, Carmack’s jury trial is scheduled for June 29 at 9 a.m. before Judge Mark E. Spitzer in Grant County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.