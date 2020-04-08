Despite public criticism and complaints on social media, the Cafe Valley plant in Marion has been deemed an essential business and is continuing to “provide food for the world” in clean conditions, according to CEO Brian Owens.
Owens spoke via Skype during the county’s weekly press conference Wednesday and stated customers stocking up at grocery stores has led to an increased demand for products.
“We make a number of different foods for our customers, from more indulgent things like muffins and cakes to sandwich carriers like croissants,” he said. “So we’re providing food to the world and to the nation and we need healthy employees to do that so we want to keep operating and doing our job in taking care of the community.”
Owens said protocols have remained in place after one confirmed case of a Cafe Valley employee testing positive for COVID-19. He said he understands many people are scared, but there is a lot of misinformation being thrown around regarding the safety and cleanliness of the facility.
“The public shaming where people are saying it’s infested with COVID, those types of misinformation posts on Facebook are frankly hindering our ability to do our essential job which is to make food for the world,” he said. “In the end, we’re trying to do that, take care of our employees, not put them at high risk but be honest if we ever have an issue.”
Because it is a food facility, Cafe Valley’s plant is already set up for routine sanitization and is being cleaned daily from “top to bottom,” Owens said. He said employees are being screened with their temperatures taken before entering work each day, hand washing and sanitizing is occurring frequently, social distancing is taking place and the company has ordered 30,000 disposable masks for employee use.
“At the end of the day, the most important thing to us is the health and safety of our employees and we don't want them scared, and we also don't want misinformation to inform actions that really aren’t helpful and productive for the rest of the community,” Owens said.
Owens said Cafe Valley is allowing employees to stay home and take two-week leaves of absence if they don’t feel comfortable coming to work right now. Between employees taking leaves and increased demand, Owens said the company is hiring for a variety of positions.
“Because we’re an essential business and because we’re continuing to operate, we need healthy employees,” he said. “But in the meantime, demand is continuing to go up. Some of our retailers like Aldi in particular and Walmart really need products and we're having trouble filling those orders, so we need people across our entire facility.”
