WASHINGTON, DC – Friday, Reps. Susan W. Brooks (IN-05) and Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) introduced the Prescription for American Drug Independence Act. The legislation requires the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to convene a committee of experts to analyze the impact of U.S. dependence on the manufacturing of lifesaving drugs and make recommendations to Congress within 90 days to ensure the U.S. has a diverse drug supply chain to adequately protect our country from natural or hostile occurrences.
“The United States has long been dependent on foreign drug manufacturers with potentially severe consequences for our domestic supply chains and ingredients for components of our pharmaceutical products, especially during this pandemic,” said Brooks. “Whether we’ve experienced drug shortages or supply chain disruptions, we recognize there is a huge issue and Congress must work to fix it. This bipartisan legislation will take rapid steps to ensure the United States has better visibility into our own pharmaceutical supply chain.”
