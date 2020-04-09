On Wednesday, Rep. Susan W. Brooks (R-IN05) made changes to the 2020 Congressional Art Competition due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Brooks said the May gallery exhibit and student reception have been canceled this year, but the deadline for submissions has been extended from April 17 to May 21 "to allow students the time they need to finish or access projects that may have been delayed due to school closures."
