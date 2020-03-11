WASHINGTON, DC — Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the House of Representatives. The office of Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-IN05) is seeking submissions from high school students in the Fifth District of Indiana for a chance to have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol Building for one year. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.
“This year’s Congressional Art Competition provides aspiring artists with a unique opportunity to highlight Hoosier heritage and history on a national stage, and I want to encourage students to take advantage of the chance to showcase not only their artistic skill, but their love for their home state,” Brooks said. “When I’m in Washington, I walk by the artwork from the Congressional Art Competition on my way to vote on the House floor, and always enjoy seeing the winning representative of the Fifth District hanging for everyone to see. We have so many talented young people in Indiana, and across the nation, and I can’t wait to see the new and exciting pieces submitted this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.