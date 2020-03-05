WASHINGTON, DC — Congresswoman Susan W. Brooks (R-Fifth District) on March 4 voted in favor of H.R. 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which passed the House by a vote of 415-2.
“I am proud Congress was able to act quickly and come together in a bipartisan manner to provide an emergency funding bill to fight the coronavirus that has been spreading throughout the world and now in the United States. In my eight years in Congress, developing preparedness plans for pandemics and public health emergencies, like COVID-19, has been a top priority of mine, as a leader of the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act (PAHPA) in the House.
