Anyone can be a superhero, according to the cast of this year’s Black History Month play at Marion High School (MHS).
“The superheroes that we think of isn’t what a superhero is,” said Khabreya Cobb, a senior at MHS. “Anybody can be a superhero by trying your best, being a good person.”
The Black History Club will present “Superheroes” this Saturday at 7 p.m.
“It’s something that we do every year,” Director Bobbie Owensby said of the play. “This year, we were given the idea from Mark Fauser to write a play about black superheroes.”
The cast researched black superheroes throughout history and wrote a play that takes place in a modern-day high school.
Bryan Gerrero plays a little boy at the beginning of the play.
“I set the tone for the whole play,” Bryan said.
In the opening scene, Bryan’s character is upset because the white kids in his school told him he could not dress up as Superman because he is black.
“It’s not right, but it happens. It’s something that we shouldn’t do, but it happens anyway,” Bryan said. “Anybody can be who they want to be.”
The incident inspires the teacher to give a unique extra credit assignment.
“The students (in the play) did not do well on a test, so the teacher gives them an extra credit assignment, and they all have to research a superhero of their own ethnicity, and they have to tell how they relate to that character,” Owensby said.
Some of the characters were written in the 1940s, Owensby said.
“I think it will be a lesson for the community because I was not aware of African American comic book heroes, and this has really taught me a lesson on who some of the heroes are,” Owensby said.
By researching the comic book heroes, the cast discovered things about their characters and themselves.
Camille Scales plays Kiesha, who researches the Marvel superhero Ironheart.
“She’s just beautiful. She owns herself. She carries herself well,” Camille said. “I can find myself in her characteristics and her superpowers – the beauty, the power and how she works to help others and make sure everyone is uplifted.”
Khabreya choreographed the dances in the play and plays the character Antigua.
“She is the youngest of the group. She’s really smart. A know it all. She’s the preacher’s daughter, teacher’s pet,” Khabreya said. “She is very involved in school. She tries her hardest. She pushes herself. I think that’s why I can play her so well. I can relate to her in the fact that she cares about her grades. She works really hard.”
One of the dances in the play is an African dance inspired by the hero Black Panther, Khabreya said.
“(Antigua’s) mom is Mexican, so she speaks Spanish, which brings another culture into the play,” Khabreya added. “I hope that (the audience) knows that they can be a superhero too and that they do matter, no matter what race you are or what language you speak.”
Matthew Ontiveros plays Joey, who researches Miles Morales, a Marvel Comics Spiderman who first appeared in 2011.
“The superhero Miles Morales is biracial, Latino and African American,” Matthew said.
Matthew said Owensby added this character to add more unity among diversities.
“It’s been a challenge. This is a big thing for me,” Matthew said.
Matthew said he hasn’t participated in many extracurricular activities while in high school but enjoys being a part of the Black History Month play. He even wrote a rap for the show.
“(The rap) says some really meaningful things, like ‘Do you think you’re a hero to the people you’re around? If not reevaluate your life and start now,’” he said. “This is a big thing for Marion. You don’t want to miss this.”
Camille is the only cast member that was a part of previous Black History Month plays and said she remembers watching the plays when she was younger.
“I think it’s something that every child should be able to watch. It’s such an honor,” she said. “I’m really excited, and I’m happy to work with these people.”
Camille said it is important to celebrate black history all the time.
“Black history is 365 days out of the year, it shouldn’t be shortened to a month,” she said. “Black history is the culture, the honor, the excellence, all caps excellence.”
The performance of “Superheroes” will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Walton Performing Arts Center at MHS. Tickets can be purchased from any Black History Club member and at the doors.
