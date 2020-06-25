Barbara Waggoner and Howard Mundt were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Mr. and Mrs. Mundt will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2020.
They have three children, Michael (Karen) Mundt, Pamela (John) Finney, and Cynthia (Thomas) Hughes. They have four grandchildren: Angela Benner, Brian (Jenifer) Finney, Ian Mundt and Adam (Hannah) Follin. The have six grandchildren: Emily and Ariel Benner, Alexis and Courtney Finney, Gary Follin, and Gregor Mundt.
