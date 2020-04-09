The Village neighborhood was booming with people picking up free tenderloin meals in front of 31 Club in Marion on Wednesday.
The event was initially meant to provide first responders and medical staff with free meals, but the organizers decided to open it up to anyone in the community.
“There are a lot of people hurting out there right now,” said Jim Cruea, owner of Swayzee Tenderloins. “It’s all about giving back.”
Bart Clevenger, the owner of 31 Club, said he came up with the idea of feeding the community as a way to help those that have helped him through the years.
“I just thought Grant County needed it,” Clevenger said. “...We wouldn’t be in business if it weren’t for all these good people in Grant County.”
31 Club is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, but Clevenger said he was able to get a grant to help pay his workers and the utility bills.
“I’ve got some really, really good employees, and I definitely want to take care of them,” Clevenger said.
Most of Clevenger’s employees volunteered to serve tenderloins Wednesday, along with many other workers from local bars.
“(Swayzee Tenderloins) is considered an essential business, so all of my people are still working, but bars and restaurants, there’s a lot of bartenders and waitresses that just aren’t working. They aren’t getting a paycheck right now,” Cruea said.
The generosity of the volunteers did not go unnoticed.
“We weren’t asking, we didn’t even have a bucket or jar out there, but tons of people gave donations,” Cruea said.
The volunteers are going to divide the donations between themselves.
Keith Shelton, a Marion resident and volunteer, said he knows firsthand what it’s like to be unemployed due to the pandemic.
“I just want everybody to remember the hands that helped feed them,” Shelton said. “When times are hard, remember who is there for you.”
The experience of serving free tenderloins to his community was “awesome,” Shelton said.
“People were very grateful for what they were getting and happy that we are out here doing it for them,” Shelton said. “We love serving our community.”
Cruea said he had planned to give away 500 meals on Wednesday and Thursday, but ended up giving away 960 free tenderloins on the first day.
“That’s a lot of pigs going to market,” Cruea laughed.
The volunteers delivered meals to Marion General Hospital and the Marion VA Medical Center Monday and plan to provide meals to fire departments on Tuesday.
Free tenderloins will be available again today (Thursday) in The Village neighborhood, in front of 31 Club on S. Washington St. in Marion beginning at 11 a.m.
Cruea said they plan on hosting another tenderloin giveaway sometime next week at a different location.
“A lot of people are down on their luck,” Cruea said. “Anytime you can help out like that, it’s going to come back to you.”
