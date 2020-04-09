Editor’s note: This story uses the singular pronouns they and them to protect the identity of the victim.
Police say a Marion babysitter battered an infant in her care leading to injuries including several broken bones, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mariah Lashay Keys, 20, is facing a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, a Level 3 felony.
In the affidavit, a Marion Police Department officer states he was called to Ball Memorial Hospital on Jan. 23 by a Department of Child Services (DCS) caseworker regarding possible child abuse that resulted in injuries to a 4-month-old child. A skeletal survey determined the child had suffered fractures on their sixth to ninth ribs on their right side, a buckle fracture on their left wrist, a fractured femur, a fractured tibia and a fractured left humerus.
Ball health care workers reported the child had been to the hospital for an illness on Jan. 16 and had an x-ray of their stomach taken at that time that did not show any rib fracture, the affidavit states. The child was also seen at Ball on Jan. 20 for a wellness check, and doctors stated there were no concerns of abuse or injury at that time.
The child’s mother reported she noticed the injuries Jan. 22 after the child was picked up from being babysat by Keys.
The child’s grandmother stated it was dark and the child was covered up due to the cold when picked up from Keys’ residence on Jan. 22, so no injuries were immediately noticed at that time, police said. The grandmother also stated she had no concerns that the child’s parents had caused the injuries.
In a Jan. 28 interview with the officer and a DCS caseworker, Keys stated “any injuries to the child would have resulted from ‘celebratory blowers’ that you blow on New Year’s Eve,” the affidavit states. Keys’ wife told police she was at work on the date the injuries were believed to have occurred, and Keys stated she babysits herself.
A DCS caseworker spoke with a doctor from Riley Children’s Hospital who stated the fractures the victim suffered were acute and “had to have happened” within one week of Jan. 23, the time the child was brought to the hospital for treatment, the affidavit states.
Both of the child’s parents took and passed polygraph tests regarding the injuries in February, according to court records.
Information filed March 26 alleges Keys “knowingly or intentionally” injured the child “in a rude, insolent, or angry manner by grabbing, hitting, dropping, striking, and/or twisting.”
According to a Grant County Sheriff’s Department report, Keys was arrested on an active warrant for the battery Wednesday afternoon while in the lobby of the Grant County Security Complex visiting with an inmate via the kiosk. She was booked into the Grant County Jail and is being held on a $30,005 bond, jail records state.
