Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that consumers have submitted dozens of price-gouging complaints to his office since Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Consumers have submitted complaints regarding high prices at superstores, home improvement stores, grocery stores, e-commerce websites and more, Hill said. Consumers say these sellers are charging excessive amounts for toilet paper, food, cleaning products and other items.
Attorneys from the office’s Consumer Protection Division review all price-gouging complaints and contact the consumers who submit the complaints. If it is determined that a seller committed an unfair or unconscionable business practice, the office then considers issuing a cease and desist letter to that seller.
While specific price-gouging authority in Indiana law refers to fuel prices during a state of emergency, the office has the authority to enforce the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, which permits appropriate enforcement of any unfair, abusive, deceptive or unconscionable conduct. Since 2017, the Consumer Protection Division has processed 34,000 complaints related to identity theft, licensing and consumer issues.
Hill said consumers who believe they have been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods during this ongoing public health emergency should file complaints with the Consumer Protection Division. Pictures of the prices and product, as well as copies of receipts, are very beneficial in expediting the complaint through the review process.
In addition to price gouging, Hill encourages Hoosiers to file complaints with the Consumer Protection Division if they are subjected to other scams. These scams can include robocalls, phishing attempts, fraudulent products and sham work-from-home opportunities.
For more information or to report price gouging or scams, call 1-800-382-5516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.