The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is adding two new virtual support groups in the month of May specifically for dementia caregivers who cannot visit their loved ones living in long term care communities due to the pandemic and for frontline workers who are providing care to those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. These new virtual support groups are in addition to those available for all dementia caregivers.
“We know that family members whose loved ones are in long term care communities have unique challenges and concerns as a result of this crisis, and healthcare workers are experiencing additional stress,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “Support groups help those affected by this disease exchange information and understand that they are not alone, and we wanted to provide a safe and supportive environment for these individuals to share their experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.