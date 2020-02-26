UPLAND — The award-winning documentary "Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound" will screen on March 5 at 7 p.m., in the Boren Campus Center’s Cornwall Auditorium at Taylor University as the kickoff event of Taylor’s Envision Film Festival March 5-7. The film was edited by Taylor graduate David J. Turner and premiered at the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival in France. Free film workshops, screenings and an awards presentation for Taylor student filmmakers will highlight the remainder of the festival.
Turner, who will be a guest at Envision this year, has been recognized by both the American Cinema Editors (ACE) and the Cinema Audio Society for his sound design on the film. He holds a Master of Fine Arts in film production from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, and also worked as a sound editor on the Sundance-winning "Fruitvale Station," the directorial debut of "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler.
