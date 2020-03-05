Marion fire officials are investigating a vacant house fire believed to be started by arson Thursday afternoon.
When Marion Fire Department arrived at the scene, firefighters realized that two people had been occupying the house in the 1600 block of W. Fourth Street in Marion, according to Fire Investigator Brandon Eckstein.
“There were two people that were asleep inside the residence and they woke up to the smell of smoke,” Eckstein said. “Nobody had permission to be in there.”
Eckstein said the Marion Police Department and the fire department are working together, and he expects charges to be filed to all persons that were inside the house.
“At the time there were only two people in there,” Eckstein said. “With it being an arson fire, charges are going to be filed.”
Drug paraphernalia was also found inside the house, according to Eckstein.
According to MFD Assistant Chief Kyle Miller, the fire call went out at 12:39 p.m., firefighters arrived at 12:42 p.m. and the fire was out within 30 minutes of arrival.
Mark Dallas Ponder, who owns the house across the street, said he came outside as soon as the first fire truck arrived at the scene.
“I saw smoke coming out of the top of the house, out of the vent,” Ponder said.
The firefighters did a primary search and did not find anyone inside the house, Miller said.
Miller said he would estimate the damage at $20,000.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information should contact fire headquarters at 765-668-4474.
“We did a great job,” Miller said. “A great primary search, we didn't find anyone. It was a quick and fast job by the Marion Fire Department.”
