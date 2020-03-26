Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is warning Hoosiers of scammers taking advantage of the scarcity of COVID-19 tests by falsely claiming to be able to provide testing.
“Consumers are at risk not only of losing money from these scams,” Hill said, “but of getting dangerously false information about their infection status. We’re working to protect Indiana residents and ensure better outcomes.”
There are currently no tests that can be self-administered at home to find out whether someone has COVID-19.
The only tests currently available in Indiana require a doctor's order and specimen collection done by a medical professional. At this time, there is no FDA-approved blood test to determine whether someone has COVID-19.
Because conditions are constantly changing regarding the availability of testing and decisions about who qualifies, Hoosiers should keep up with the latest information by consulting credible sources.
The Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 Call Center can be reached 24/7 at 877-826-0011, and the agency regularly updates the coronavirus.in.gov website. Marion General Hospital's COVID-19 can be reached at 765-660-6999.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain online information about testing, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also provides in-depth information related to these topics.
Hill also recently offered guidance to consumers who purchased tickets to events that have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hoosiers who were looking forward to gathering with friends and enjoying concerts, sporting events and other activities with their peers have surely been disappointed by this wave of cancellations and postponements,” Hill said. “To make the best of this difficult situation, we want to help consumers obtain any refunds or other remedies that are available to them.”
If you have issues securing remedies promised by the entity from which you bought your tickets, the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division may be able to help you. Here’s what consumers should know:
- Consumers who purchased tickets for events should consult the terms and conditions of their purchases to determine whether the purchases are refundable. If you are not sure, contact the venue where you purchased the ticket in an effort to get the remedy you are looking for.
- In circumstances where the terms being offered by the entity are not what was previously advertised, report those issues to the Attorney General using our online complaint form.
- Consumers who see unexpected charges related to a cancellation should first contact the company. If that is not successful, contact your credit card company. Then file a complaint with the Attorney General using the online complaint form.
If you have questions for the Office’s Consumer Protection Division, you may call 1-800-382-5516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.