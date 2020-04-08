Approximately 100 more Grant County residents have been tested for COVID-19 in the last week with quicker turnaround times, according to local officials.
Sarah Evans of Marion General Hospital (MGH) said health care workers in the county have collected a total of approximately 250 specimens to be sent to state and private laboratories for COVID-19 testing. Evans reported 150 specimens had been sent for testing as of last Wednesday, April 1.
As of Wednesday, April 8, the Grant County Health Department reported a total of 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and two deaths.
“Around 82 percent (of tests) have been in our outpatient population,” Evans said during a Wednesday press conference. “Currently we only have 14 percent of those that are waiting for test results, all others have been resulted at this time.”
Patients are now receiving results from the tests an average of three days after specimens have been collected, according to Evans.
“We’re happy to share that the turnaround time for test results is decreasing as more availability has become available throughout the state for testing laboratories,” she said. “That may give or take a day depending on which lab we use, but we were seeing seven to 10 days for results and now we’re seeing on average three days for results to be back.”
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Wednesday announced additional reporting requirements for laboratories and congregate living facilities that may make test results even faster and more accessible to the public.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box signed an order that requires laboratories to report all negative COVID-19 results to ISDH within 24 hours of completing the tests. Currently all positive results must be reported to ISDH.
The order additionally mandates that "all long-term care facilities, jails, prisons, or other congregate housing facilities" must report any positive COVID-19 test results or suspected COVID-19-related deaths for patients, residents, offenders and employees within 24 hours of a positive result or knowledge of death.
Evans said the new “rapid” tests that can provide results in a matter of minutes are not currently available in Grant County, but MGH and county officials are working to obtain them as they become more readily available throughout the country.
While these tests would provide test results at health care facilities rather than going through laboratories and provide much faster results, Evans said at this point she does not envision rapid testing to lead to greater access for testing in the county. Regardless of what kinds of tests are available, the screening criteria remains the same in Grant County as health workers follow Indiana State Department of Health and CDC guidelines of who is eligible to be tested, Evans said.
Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson said at the press conference that as the county prepares for the worst and is anticipating confirmed cases to ramp up, the in-between time of relatively few cases has been used to “build our arsenal” of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We are in a lot better position than where we were a week or so ago, but that does not mean we are backing down on anything,” Jackson said of the state of local PPE. “We have received some shipments from the national stockpile and that has helped to some degree. It doesn’t completely alleviate our problems, but it has helped, so we have made progress there.”
Evans said plans are in place and constantly being updated to expand the number of critical care beds at MGH and/or take other measures if a surge of COVID-19 cases occurs locally, but currently the hospital is able to meet the needs of all patients coming in for care and is not experiencing a shortage of workers or equipment.
“We’re continuing to work throughout the district and the state. If another hospital gets into trouble, we want to be a good community health partner and help maybe take some of their patient load if they're not able to meet those needs and we have the capacity to do so,” Evans said. “So that’s something that’s ongoing discussion on a daily basis to make sure that we’re being able as a region and a state to take care of our community members.”
The hospital has also been able to share some supplies to other entities in need of PPE throughout the county through the EMA’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), she said.
The governor has issued orders allowing retired or lapsed health care and EMS workers to be hired on to fight COVID-19, but Evans and Jackson said MGH and the county have not needed to hire on additional staff other than those scheduled to be hired before the pandemic hit and are managing operations with the current level of employees.
“We are continuing to really shift responsibilities for staff if it’s applicable to them and cross train nursing staff who maybe have been used in our outpatient clinics who are seeing patients virtually and preparing them to be able to move into the hospital setting if needed,” Evans said.
Jackson said social distancing is working but cautioned that residents cannot “let our guard down.” He mentioned larger establishments that are prone to having larger groups of people in them need to be vigilant in their efforts to keep people distanced.
In the daily EOC press release, Jackson noted the governor’s extension of the stay-at-home order provides further guidelines for essential businesses including limiting the number of customers at any given time, limiting hours for proper sanitation, providing separate hours for the elderly and vulnerable and more.
MGH Unit Day Shift Manager and Registered Nurse Kimberly Cox said MGH has treated several COVID-19 patients with interventions like oxygen via nasal canula all the way up to ventilator management, with some patients successfully recovering and discharged.
“The care of these patients does require additional personal protective equipment, stress and some risk for the nursing staff,” Cox said. “I’d like to say that we are very appreciative of all the outpouring of love and support that the community has provided to us. The meals, prayer vigils and gifts, that has really lifted our spirits during this difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.