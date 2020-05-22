As early care and learning providers across the country face an uncertain future because of COVID-19, Early Learning Indiana is launching the Come Back Stronger Fund with the support of a $15.7 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The fund is designed to reinforce Indiana’s supply of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the most vulnerable children.
The application is now open for providers to apply. Through the Come Back Stronger Fund, Early Learning Indiana is offering grants of varying amounts based on the number of children served. The grants will help offset new expenses incurred by providers to safely operate and continue delivering early learning experiences in the wake of the pandemic.
