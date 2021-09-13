A Fairmount woman is dead following an accident on Ind. 37 around 3:50 p.m. involving a semi tractor-trailer and passenger car Friday.
Jennifer Love, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2004 Hyundai she was driving crossed the centerline and entered the northbound lane for an unknown reason, according to Indiana State Police (ISP) reports. ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum said the cause of the crash, which occurred just north Grant County Road 500 S, remains under investigation.
