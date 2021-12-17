A local veteran became an advocate for veteran health care after transplantation issues affected him and other veterans across the nation.
Jeff Krevda served in the Army from 1972 to 1974 and achieved the rank of specialist 4. He spent much of his training as a cook and was at the top of his class until graduation.
Krevda is an outspoken advocate for veteran health care in Indiana due to his medical history with kidney failure and his history with veterans' affairs. Krevda has contacted media sources, medical facilities, state government officials and even the federal government to advocate for himself and others through his personal experiences and his knowledge of the MISSION Act.
Krevda said began by reaching out to the local Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) agency but was not receiving communication from the administration. He eventually worked his way to the federal government where he alerted the federal administration of the lack of MISSION Act implementation in Indiana.
Krevda claimed that if the MISSION Act is better implemented for veterans in Indiana, hundreds of veterans would receive quicker access to transplants at low to no cost, which could save many lives like his.
Krevda's condition is comparable to having only 14% kidney function, and he said he lost 35 pounds without changing his lifestyle since his kidneys began to fail.
Krevda works as a trucker and a farmer in Marion, completing his dialysis regimen at home daily. Krevda said this exchange gives him more energy and allows him to continue his life in a positive manner.
“You’re dying while you’re on dialysis. Basically, that’s what it is,” said Krevda. “(The personal dialysis exchange) is better. I have more of a life now.”
Before his recent battles with kidney disease, Krevda owned a dredging company that allowed him to achieve high levels of recognition across Indiana for his work. Krevda was chosen for a task force that was composed of himself and individuals from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Department of Natural Resources and Core of Engineers. However, Krevda said most of the individuals on the task force were people that work in the lake business.
Through his dredging company and the task force, Krevda completed over 150 projects in 23 years across the state of Indiana.
His company was set to give him a stable retirement before his medical needs caused him to liquidate the company for medical expenses.
After liquidating the company, Krevda reentered his family trucking business and is still a mentor for young individuals who have a passion for the trucking industry.
“I had that dredging company, and my plan was to have something to sell. I basically built it up to a place where I could sell it. There was my retirement. My kidney disease destroyed that,” said Krevda. “I’ve been driving a truck for the last 10 years.”
Krevda’s kidney disease has been a journey of highs and lows. After receiving an incorrect diagnosis of the disease as a sinus infection, Krevda’s kidneys began to worsen. During the Christmas holidays in 2003, Krevda was given an emergency blood transfusion that mixed another type of blood with his O+ blood.
“They diluted my blood rather than putting me on dialysis,” said Krevda. “I was going to die if they didn’t. My toxin level was so high that they told me that if they took a unit of my blood and put it in a healthy person, they’d be dead in 15 minutes. That's how bad my blood was.”
Krevda noted that this dilution decreased his donor compatibility by 75%, which was a cause for concern for his future. He received a kidney transplant in 2004 from his sister, but the kidney began to fail again four to five years ago. Since then, Krevda has been placed on the transplant list at Indiana University Health in hopes of finding a compatible donor.
“I’m out there, jumping through the sprinkler, shouting ‘I’m on the list. I’m on the list. I’m on the list,’” said Krevda. “But, I thought, ‘that’s too easy. What could they have screwed up yet?’ After four years of this, everything I had done had a catch to it. My next deal was that I need a donor.”
Since being placed on the transplant list, Krevda has been struggling to find a donor through the numerous institutions he has contacted, even through the swap procedure that allows for more options.
Krevda has recently been in touch with the American Legion and the federal government about receiving a kidney transplant and to discuss veteran health care and the MISSION Act. Krevda became an advocate for veterans in need of health services but has been having difficulty passing through administrative services at the Veterans Affairs offices in Indiana.
“What’s next? Kidney or die. The reality is that I don’t see anything getting better for me health wise,” said Krevda. “This is all personal.”
Krevda was able to contact VA Northern Indiana Health Care System public affairs specialist Alex Sharpe on Friday evening. Krevda stated that Sharpe was "now wondering what the problem is or the confusion," and will likely look further into the issues he and other veterans have experienced with the MISSION Act.
